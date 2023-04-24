Todd Boehly spoke to Mason Mount directly to convince Chelsea man to stay as Arsenal, Liverpool & Man Utd begin to circle

Todd Boehly has reportedly spoken directly with Mason Mount in a bid to keep him at Chelsea and leave the playmaker’s many suitors frustrated.

Playmaker approaching final 12 months of contract

No extension agreed as yet

Being linked with teams in England and Germany

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international is yet to commit to a new contract at Stamford Bridge and has just over 12 months left to run on his current terms. Chelsea cannot afford to risk losing him on a free, so some big decisions needs to be made on his future this summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United have all been linked with moves for Mount in the next transfer window, with Premier League heavyweights spotting an opportunity to prise a proven performer away from domestic rivals. Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, with Thomas Tuchel now at their helm, have also seen an approach speculated on. Those at Stamford Bridge are, however, doing all they can to ensure that a home-grown star stays put.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Athletic reports that Blues co-owner Boehly is playing a prominent role in efforts to keep Mount in west London, with the American taking matters into his own hands. All contract offers to this point have been snubbed, but Chelsea are said to have been given hope that the 24-year-old – who has been with the club since the age of six – may yet be convinced to sign a new deal.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Boehly has pointed out to Mount how important he is to future plans at Chelsea, with a sizeable salary increase being lined up for him. But an ambitious character must decide whether his ongoing development will be best served in his current surroundings or by taking on a new challenge elsewhere.