Revealed: The three names on Manchester United's centre-back shortlist to replace West Ham-bound Harry Maguire

Ritabrata Banerjee
Benjamin Pavard Bayern 2023Getty
Manchester UnitedPremier LeagueTransfersH. MaguireB. PavardJ. TodiboE. Tapsoba

Manchester United have lined up three centre-backs who could replace West Ham-bound Harry Maguire.

  • Man Utd prepare shortlist of replacements
  • Two from Bundesliga, one from Ligue 1
  • Benjamin Pavard keen on joining

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international defender is on his way out of Old Trafford as the club has reportedly struck an agreement in principle with West Ham to sell the defender for £30 million ($38.2m).

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With Maguire set to leave, the Red Devils have already prepared a list of players who could replace the 30-year-old in the squad. Bayern Munich's Benjamin Pavard, Nice centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo and Bayer Leverkusen's Edmond Tapsoba are the current candidates, according to Fabrizio Romano.

AND WHAT'S MORE: RMC Sport had reported earlier that the Red Devils have already enquired about Todibo's availability and had 'encouraging' discussions with the player's entourage, but they will have to compete with Serie A giants Juventus for his signature. Pavard is understood to be keen on leaving the Bundesliga champions as he has no intention of renewing his contract, which expires in 2024. The player has reportedly held 'concrete talks' with the club as head coach Erik ten Hag is keen on signing him.

Article continues below

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Benjamin Pavard FC Bayern 2023Getty Images

Jean-Clair Todibo Nice 2022-23Getty

Erik ten Hag Manchester United 2022-23Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? It remains to be seen if United manage to secure the signature of any one defender from their shortlist before their first match of the season, which is against Wolves on August 14.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

325046 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

  • 127387Jude Bellingham
  • 37562Christopher Nkunku
  • 22796Dominik Szoboszlai
  • 24222Mason Mount
  • 13263Sandro Tonali
  • 41023Other
325046 Votes