Thomas Frank has sensationally claimed that the public only understands a fraction of the circumstances that led to his departure from Tottenham. The new Crystal Palace manager is preparing for his first game in charge of the Eagles and has used his opening press conference to address the criticism aimed at his short-lived tenure in north London.
Frank addresses the Tottenham fallout
The 53-year-old Dane returns to the Premier League dugout this weekend, but the shadow of his difficult spell at Tottenham continues to loom large. Frank spoke candidly at the press conference ahead of his first match with his new team, Crystal Palace, against Coventry City, saying: "We all have got an ego. Some are better at controlling it than others. I don't know if for me it's about the critics. It's more about what I can bring myself, what I can learn, what I can improve, how I can get better."
He added: "In this world there's a lot of clever people. But the interesting thing is that they only know a tenth of the truth. That's a tenth of the truth at Brentford, and a tenth of the truth at Tottenham. That's just the way it is. And if you can't handle that as a coach or a player, then you shouldn't be in this business."
"You can say that you want everyone to love you and think you're the best. There's not one person that doesn't want that. But hey, it's football. The big thing is that I don't read anything. I'm not on social media. That's probably pretty good in this situation. No regrets for my part. I wish Tottenham and Spurs all the best for the future," frank explained.
The circus returns for Crystal Palace
After a hiatus spent traveling through Japan and Australia, Frank admitted he was tempted back to the touchline by the unique challenge presented at Selhurst Park. The Eagles find themselves in the midst of a relegation battle, and the former Brentford coach revealed that his family played a key role in his decision to cut his sabbatical short.
Having spent several months away from the pressures of elite competition, stating: "If you don’t learn from any of your jobs, I don’t think you reflect, I don’t think you improve, and I don’t think you get better. Of course there’s a lot of things I have been reflecting over. The details, that will be for another time, but I can say I’ve learned, definitely."
"I was very aware I didn’t want to do anything in the summer. I put a statement out there, I needed more time. I can actually, honestly say I would have been fine if it was three, four, five, six, seven months more, because it’s good to be back in the circus, but it’s also unbelievably good not to be in, especially if you enjoy life, which I do."
Lampard prepares for the Frank bounce
As Frank prepares for his debut on the Palace bench, he faces a familiar foe in Coventry City manager Frank Lampard. The Coventry manager acknowledged that his side must be ready for a rejuvenated opponent, stating that you expect some form of a bounce and energy from a team operating under new leadership.
"Generally, you expect some form of a bounce and energy from a new manager. I expect him [Thomas Frank] to add value to them as he goes along as he's a very good coach," Lampard noted during his pre-match briefing.
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I began my journalism career in 2011, initially specializing in investigative reporting. This experience allowed me to explore different fields in depth, develop strong analytical skills, and build a solid foundation in journalism. Eventually, I decided to pursue my first passion: football. I went on to cover the Egyptian national teams across all age groups, while expanding my coverage to include the global game and its biggest stories.
My passion for football began on the pitch, where I played for the youth teams of several Egyptian clubs. That early experience shaped my understanding of the game and fueled my desire to follow football at every level. My journey as a fan of the global game dates back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, alongside a deep-rooted interest in Egyptian domestic football. However, my connection with the game has never been limited to watching matches on television. I have consistently followed my favorite team, Zamalek, from the stands, experiencing the atmosphere, emotions, and intensity of Egyptian football firsthand. As one of the most successful clubs of the 20th century, Zamalek holds a special place in my football journey.
On the European stage, AC Milan has always been my favorite club, largely because of my admiration for legendary players such as George Weah, Paolo Maldini, Gennaro Gattuso, Kaká, Andrea Pirlo, Ronaldinho, and Clarence Seedorf. My appreciation for these football icons has also made watching historic El Clásico encounters between Real Madrid and Barcelona even more enjoyable, allowing me to appreciate the rivalry without taking sides in the endless debates between their supporters. Among all my football memories, one stands above the rest: AC Milan’s redemption against Liverpool in the 2007 UEFA Champions League final, when Filippo Inzaghi scored a historic brace to secure a memorable victory.
Throughout my career, I have been fortunate to work with two of the Middle East’s leading sports platforms, Kooora and GOAL.com. These experiences have given me extensive knowledge of both Arab and international football, while allowing me to develop my skills across different areas of sports journalism and digital content. In 2022, I was honored to become a member of the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate, marking an important milestone in my professional journey. In January 2026, I took another significant step in my career by transitioning to the English-language edition of GOAL.com, broadening my experience in international football journalism and English-language sports content while continuing to pursue my passion for telling the stories that make football the world's game.