'The monster is back' - Thiago Silva's wife hints Chelsea defender is set to feature against Real Madrid

- Thiago Silva sidelined since February
- Featured in wife Belle's Instagram video
- Return to fitness in time for Real clash
WHAT HAPPENED? The veteran Brazil international has been sidelined since late February with a knee problem, picked up in a 2-0 loss to Tottenham. Despite a coincidental flurry of three straight wins immediately after his injury, Chelsea haven't managed a victory in their last four Premier League outings in Silva's absence, and have sorely missed his experience and leadership on the pitch.
🏆 TOP STORY: Man Utd confirm HUGE Marcus Rashford injury blow
📣 HAVE YOUR SAY: Agree or disagree: Man City UCL success would DESTROY football
🚨 MUST READ: No Bellingham, no perfect summer for desperate Liverpool
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Blues fans will therefore be buoyed by the sight of the experienced defender back in full kit, which backs up the news revealed on Monday that the defender had returned to training. The recovery could not have come at a better time for Chelsea as they prepare to take on reigning European Champions Real Madrid in Wednesday's quarter-final first leg, with Frank Lampard also handed injury boosts by Mason Mount and N'Golo Kante.
WHAT'S NEXT: With little to play for in the league, the Blues will be hoping Silva can make an immediate return to Lampard's starting eleven in the Champions League as they set their sights at an outside shot for the club's only available trophy left for 2022-23.