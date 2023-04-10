Good news for Chelsea! Thiago Silva, Mason Mount and N'Golo Kante all train ahead of crucial Champions League matchup

Brazilian centre-back Thiago Silva is back in training with the squad following a knee injury along with Mason Mount and N'Golo Kante.

  • Chelsea's injury problems easing
  • Blues enduring difficult season
  • Face Real Madrid next in Champions League

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea have confirmed that Thiago Silva has returned to team training ahead of Wednesday's crunch Champions League quarter-final first leg against Real Madrid. The Brazilian was injured in the London derby against Tottenham at the end of February, suffering a knee injury, and has not featured since. Mason Mount and N'Golo Kante, who both missed the defear to Wolves, were also in action on Monday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea are currently under their third different manager of the season and sit down in 11th position in the Premier League table with just 39 points from 30 games and a goal difference of -2. The Blues now face a daunting challenge against reigning champions Real Madrid in Europe's top competition but will be boosted by the return of some key players.

IN A PHOTO:

Thiago Silva has been out of action since February.

Thiago SilvaGetty

WHAT NEXT? The Blues face another big week with a trip to Madrid on Wednesday followed by a visit from Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday. Wednesday's game might come too soon for Silva but his return is still a big boost for the struggling Blues.

