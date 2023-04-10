Good news for Chelsea! Thiago Silva, Mason Mount and N'Golo Kante all train ahead of crucial Champions League matchup

Brazilian centre-back Thiago Silva is back in training with the squad following a knee injury along with Mason Mount and N'Golo Kante.

Chelsea's injury problems easing

Blues enduring difficult season

Face Real Madrid next in Champions League

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea have confirmed that Thiago Silva has returned to team training ahead of Wednesday's crunch Champions League quarter-final first leg against Real Madrid. The Brazilian was injured in the London derby against Tottenham at the end of February, suffering a knee injury, and has not featured since. Mason Mount and N'Golo Kante, who both missed the defear to Wolves, were also in action on Monday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea are currently under their third different manager of the season and sit down in 11th position in the Premier League table with just 39 points from 30 games and a goal difference of -2. The Blues now face a daunting challenge against reigning champions Real Madrid in Europe's top competition but will be boosted by the return of some key players.

IN A PHOTO:

Thiago Silva has been out of action since February.

Getty

WHAT NEXT? The Blues face another big week with a trip to Madrid on Wednesday followed by a visit from Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday. Wednesday's game might come too soon for Silva but his return is still a big boost for the struggling Blues.