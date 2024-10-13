Who is Ted Lasso character Rebecca Welton based on? The inspiration behind part played by Hannah Waddingham

Everything you need to know about the inspiration behind Ted Lasso character Rebecca Welton.

British actress Hannah Waddingham has won multiple awards for playing businesswoman Rebecca Welton in Ted Lasso.

In the American sports comedy-drama television series, Welton is the owner of Premier League strugglers AFC Richmond. The plot begins when she appoints the most incompetent coach she can find to run the club in a bid to spite her ex-husband. Lasso is drafted in from Kansas City and his new players hate him despite efforts to win them over with his positive attitude.

Who is Ted Lasso character Rebecca Welton based on?

The character of Welton is perturbed to be partly inspired by Karren Brady - former managing director of Birmingham City at the age of just 23, and now vice-president of West Ham United.

Tracking back to 2020, the Ted Lasso star confessed to channeling Brady while playing Welton. "I have followed her unswerving power through a man's world for years. And yet, she never for a second loses her feminity or chooses to hide it.

"I think she is a wonderful role model for young women who must get sick and tired growing up seeing overly glossy, plastic women on the front of women's magazines," Waddingham told The Herald Magazine.

What has Karren Brady said?

The British business executive and The Apprentice star has heaped praises on Hannah Waddingham's role as Rebecca Welton in Ted Lasso while speaking to The Sun.

"I have seen Ted Lasso, it is a fabulous show and she (Waddingham) has always said in interviews that it was based on me. She is a great actress and I think she is super in every way. I love her sense of style, the way she conducts herself, and her sense of fun.

"I even saw her speaking French when she hosted the Eurovision Song Contest, I think she’s utterly remarkable," Brady remarked.

