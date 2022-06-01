'I hope Tchouameni is coming to Madrid' - Camavinga trying to persuade France team-mate to make Real move

The midfielder is eager to see his fellow international make the switch to Santiago Bernabeu this summer

Edouardo Camavinga is excited about the prospect of Aurelien Tchouameni joining Real Madrid.

GOAL confirmed on Tuesday that Tchouameni, 22, is on the verge of joining Madrid in a €100 million (£85m/$107m) move from Monaco this summer.

The defensive midfielder decided weeks ago that he wants to join the European and Spanish champions, overlooking interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool.

What did Camavinga say about Tchouameni's move?

Camavinga says he has already had a talk with Tchouameni during training with the France national team and hopes he can finalise a move to the Spanish capital.

Camavinga told L'Equipe: "It's fun, that's for sure! He is a player I have already met in the France team. I hope he will come, I don't know exactly what it is yet, but I have already spoken with him. We'll see what happens in the days to come."

How has Tchouameni performed for Monaco?

Tchouameni joined Monaco from Bordeaux in January 2020 after impressing in his first year in Ligue 1.

The 2019-20 campaign was cut short because of the Covid-19 pandemic, limiting Tchouameni to just three appearances in his new team that season.

He was given a starring role in the following campaign, making 42 appearances across Ligue 1 and the Champions League.

Tchouameni was a standout performer for Monaco in 2021-22, scoring five goals in 50 appearances in all competitions.

