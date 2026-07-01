Switzerland vs Algeria FIFA World Cup 2026 Preview: Everything you need to know

World Cup - Final Stage BC Place Vancouver

Switzerland vs Algeria will kick off on 3 Jul 2026 at 23:00 EST and in the wee hours of 4 July at 04:00 GMT.

Switzerland vs Algeria World Cup round of 32 preview

Switzerland will be out to dash Algeria's dreams of reaching the World Cup's round of 16 for only the second time when the nations meet in Vancouver.

The Swiss went about their work in tidy fashion and with minimum fuss, topping Group B with seven points. Algeria finished third in Group J after a dramatic 3-3 draw against Austria on the final matchday. The winners will meet either Ghana or Colombia in the last 16.

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How Switzerland and Algeria have fared so far

Opportunity knocks for Switzerland and Algeria. Both will fancy their chances of a potential quarter-final berth, seeing as though that stage would be the first time that they'd face a team in FIFA's top 10. First, however, there's business to be taken care of in Vancouver.

Switzerland impressed in a group containing co-hosts Canada, whom they beat and outclassed in the final group game. Under Murat Yakin, the Swiss are unbeaten in their last nine matches, with their only defeat in their past 10 competitive outings a 3-2 loss to Euro 2024 champions Spain.

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Algeria's surreal 3-3 draw with Austria was expected to be a dead rubber, but turned out to be one of the most dramatic matches at the tournament so far. Under Vladimic Petkovic, the Algerians have only lost one of their last seven, against Argentina in the group stage.

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Xhaka and Mahrez are the Golden 'Oldies'

Stalwart skippers Granit Xhaka and Riyad Mahrez are both approaching the respective twilights of their careers, but both men remain pivotal to the hopes of their respective nations. Sunderland man Xhaka is reportedly in talks with Chelsea over a summer move, illustrating that the 33-year-old is far from done at the elite level. 35-year-old Mahrez is two years further along his journey but remains a key cog for the Desert Foxes, especially seeing as though Mohamed El Amine Amoura is a serious doubt for this clash. Mahrez found his goal-scoring touch in timely fashion with a double against the Austrians, with Houssem Aouar assisting both from a new, deeper midfield role.

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Likely XIs

Switzerland (4-2-3-1)

Kobel; Jaquez, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez; Freuler, Xhaka; Sow, Manzambi, Vargas; Embolo.

Algeria (4-2-3-1)

Zidane; Belghali, Mandi, Bensebaini, Ait-Nouri; Aouar, Bentaleb; Mahrez, Maza, Chaibi; Gouiri.

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Key stats & danger men

Switzerland have only conceded more than once in one of their 14 most recent games in all competitions.

Both sides failed to keep a single clean sheet in the group stage.

This is the third-ever meeting between the sides, with Algeria losing 2-1 in November 1983 and 2-0 in May 1986 in friendlies.

Switzerland's 26-man squad

Goalkeepers: Marvin Keller (Young Boys), Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund), Yvon Mvogo (Lorient).

Defenders: Manuel Akanji (Inter Milan), Aurele Amenda (Eintracht Frankfurt), Eray Comert (Valencia), Nico Elvedi (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Luca Jaquez (VfB Stuttgart), Miro Muheim (Hamburg), Ricardo Rodriguez (Real Betis), Silvan Widmer (Mainz).

Midfielders: Michel Aebischer (Pisa), Christian Fassnacht (Young Boys), Remo Freuler (Bologna), Ardon Jashari (AC Milan), Johan Manzambi (Freiburg), Fabian Rieder (Augsburg), Djibril Sow, Ruben Vargas (both Sevilla), Granit Xhaka (Sunderland), Denis Zakaria (Monaco).

Forwards: Zeki Amdouni (Burnley), Breel Embolo (Stade Rennais), Cedric Itten (Fortuna Dusseldorf), Dan Ndoye (Nottingham Forest), Noah Okafor (Leeds United).

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Algeria's 26-man squad

Goalkeepers: Oussama ​Benbot (USM Alger), Melvin Masstil (Stade Nyonnaise), Luca Zidane (Granada)

Defenders: Achraf Abada (USM Alger), Rayan Ait-Nouri (Manchester City), Zinedine Belaid (JS Kabylie), Rafik ⁠Belghali (Verona), Ramy Bensebaini (Borussia Dortmund), Samir Chergui (Paris FC), Jaouen Hadjam (Young Boys Bern), Aissa ⁠Mandi (Lille), Mohamed Amine Tougai (Esperance)

Midfielders: Houssem Aouar (Al-Ittihad), Nabil Bentaleb (Lille), Hicham Boudaoui (Nice), Fares Chaibi (Eintracht Frankfurt), Ibrahim Maza (Bayer Leverkusen), Yassine ‌Titraoui (Charleroi), Ramiz Zerrouki (Twente)

Forwards: Mohamed Amine Amoura (Wolfsburg), Nadir Benbouali (Gyori ETO), ‌Adil Boulbina (Al-Duhail), Fares Ghedjemis (Frosinone), Amine Gouiri (Marseille), Riyad Mahrez (Al-Ahli), Anis Hadj Moussa (Feyenoord).

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Team news & squads

Switzerland are managed by Murat Yakin. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed ahead of the match, and no probable lineup has been released at this stage. Further team news will be added closer to kick-off.

Algeria are managed by Vladimir Petkovic. No injury or suspension information has been confirmed. Updates will be added as they become available ahead of the round-of-32 fixture.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Switzerland have won three of their last five matches, drawing two and losing none. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over Canada on June 24, with Ruben Vargas and Johan Manzambi on the scoresheet. Earlier in the group stage, they beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-1 on June 18. Their only dropped points came in a 1-1 draw with Qatar and a 1-1 draw with Australia in a pre-tournament friendly. Across those five matches, Switzerland scored 13 goals and conceded five.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for recent meetings between Switzerland and Algeria. This round-of-32 fixture at BC Place in Vancouver represents the most current data point on record between the two sides.

Standings

Switzerland finished first in Group B. Algeria advanced from Group J in third place.