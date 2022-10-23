‘Smash them!’ - Saka & Bellingham sent World Cup warning by USMNT star Musah

United States international Yunus Musah, who is a former England youth star, has warned Bukayo Saka and Jude Bellingham he is ready to “smash them”.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Valencia teenager, who was born in New York but spent seven years in Arsenal’s academy system, is counting down the days to the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar. Musah is looking forward to facing England in Group B and has a couple of familiar faces in his sights that he has previously worked with in Gunners and Three Lions set-ups.

WHAT THEY SAID: Musah, who helped the USMNT to CONCACAF Nations League glory in 2021, told ESPN: “This game is going to be really special for me. I played for England and I lived there. So that match is special because I have to win that match, you know.

“I know some people from the team, Saka and Bellingham, so I am going to have to go toe-to-toe with them in that match and smash them, really, because it's pride, you know! I told some of my friends back home as well that if we win that match, they have to celebrate, in the English pubs and everything they have to celebrate, that would be nice.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Musah has earned 19 senior caps so far and continues to see regular game time at club level with the Spanish heavyweights.

WHAT NEXT? The United States are due to face England on November 25, in what will be their second outing of the group stage.