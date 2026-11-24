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Tensions have boiled over between Senegal and Morocco just hours before the Court of Arbitration for Sport delivers its final verdict on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final. Morocco have reported an alleged phone call involving Senegalese Football Federation president Abdoulaye Fall, prompting a furious denial from the Lions of Teranga.

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Tensions rise ahead of final AFCON ruling

An explosive off-pitch row has erupted between Senegal and Morocco just hours before the CAS delivers its final verdict on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final. The dispute centres on an alleged phone call involving Senegalese Football Federation president Abdoulaye Fall and a member of the judicial panel.

The Atlas Lions formally reported the alleged contact to CAS ahead of the decisive judgement. Their complaint targets an apparent telephone conversation between Fall and one of the three arbitrators appointed to rule on the high-profile case. With the definitive decision imminent, this latest accusation has injected fresh hostility into an already fraught legal battle over the continental crown.

Senegal dismiss accusations as 'fake news'

Senegal have swiftly rejected the claims, branding the Moroccan allegations "fake news" as the clock ticks down to the ruling. Representatives for the Lions of Teranga moved quickly to shut down the controversy.

As per RMC Sport, the Senegalese camp flatly denied any form of contact between Fall and the German legal expert chosen by CAS to sit on the three-person panel. They insist no such conversation ever took place. The sharp rebuttal highlights the deep distrust between both camps as they await the tribunal's final word on the disputed trophy.

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Disputed final remains at centre of storm

The legal battle stems from the dramatic conclusion to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final. Senegal originally won the showpiece match 1-0 after extra time on the pitch.

However, the title was subsequently awarded to Morocco following an administrative ruling, turning a sporting triumph into a complex courtroom saga. Senegal's appeal brought the matter before CAS in a bid to reclaim the title they won on the field. That administrative reversal created an intense rivalry off the pitch, setting the stage for the current war of words over procedural integrity.

Decisive verdict looms in tense atmosphere

Both nations now face an anxious wait with only a few hours remaining before CAS announces its final decision. The tribunal's judgement will settle the long-running dispute over the 2025 tournament once and for all. Whether the latest complaint impacts the proceedings remains to be seen, though the atmosphere surrounding the case has grown markedly tenser.