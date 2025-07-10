Scott McTominay & Cam Reading have skills! Napoli’s former Man Utd star boldly claims he would ‘lace’ Wimbledon finalist at table tennis while revealing girlfriend boasts racket talent

Scott McTominay claims he would “lace” Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios at table tennis, while revealing girlfriend Cam Reading boasts racket skills.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Scotland international McTominay is brimming with confidence at present after helping Napoli to Serie A title glory during his debut campaign in Italy. The 28-year-old midfielder has seen a transfer away from Manchester United fully justified.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

He has become a cult hero to a passionate fan base in Naples, with a remarkable upturn in personal fortune suggesting that he is capable of anything. That could mean besting a former Grand Slam finalist at ping pong.

Article continues below

Getty

WHAT MCTOMINAY SAID

Discussing his ability with a bat in hand, and that of his partner, McTominay told Kyrgios during an interview for talkSPORT: “My girlfriend played tennis when she was younger. She loves it. She's played in Napoli a little bit. But I'm a joke at table tennis. A joke. I'd lace him [Kyrgios] up at table tennis. I'm alright. I beat everyone who comes to the house in Naples. I'd whip him, get off my table!”

DID YOU KNOW?

McTominay’s success in Italy has opened up doors that he never dreamt of stepping through, with an audience with the Pope being enjoyed on the back of landing the Scudetto. He added on that experience: “It happened quite quickly because we were celebrating. Then we went to go and see him and it was incredible.

“It was a little bit surreal, to be honest, because we obviously went to bed late the night before and we got up early. It was a long day. We went on the train and it was incredible. It was such an honour. Whenever I said to my family we were going they couldn't believe it. It was a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

Getty

WHAT NEXT?

McTominay is tied to a contract at Napoli through to the summer of 2028. He will be greasing the Champions League again next season, while also lining up alongside Kevin De Bruyne following the Belgian legend’s arrival from Manchester City as a free agent.