Saint-Maximin defends under-fire Mane from 'ungrateful' Liverpool fans after Newcastle draw

The Magpies forward responded to social media trolls by insisting he still has a "long way to go" to reach the Senegal star's level

Allan Saint-Maximin has defended Sadio Mane from "ungrateful" Liverpool fans on social media following Newcastle's 1-1 draw at Anfield on Saturday.

Liverpool dropped more valuable points in their bid for a top-four Premier League finish after Joe Willock's stoppage-time equaliser cancelled out Mohamed Salah's third-minute opener on Merseyside.

Mane was guilty of missing several clear chances during the contest while Saint-Maximin produced a man-of-the-match display at the other end of the pitch, prompting one frustrated Reds supporter to suggest a swap deal involving the pair.

What's been said?

The fan in question sent the following message to Saint-Maximin on Twitter: "Can you come to Liverpool and Mane goes the other way?”

The Newcastle star responded angrily to the post while hailing Mane as one of Liverpool's most important players, and also expressed his belief that he shouldn't be mentioned in the same breath as the Senegal international.

"I know you think it’s a nice message to me but I don’t like this," wrote Saint-Maximin. "Be respectful to him please you are ungrateful, he did and he’s doing a lot for Liverpool, there still a long way before I could reach his level."

Saint-Maximin inspires Newcastle to Liverpool draw

Salah scored Liverpool's first first-half goal at Anfield of 2021 in stunning fashion against the Magpies, controlling an attempted clearance on the turn before rifling the ball past Martin Dubravka.

However, Dubravka proved to be a thorn in the Reds' side thereafter as the Newcastle goalkeeper made eight saves to prevent the hosts from extending their lead.

Saint-Maximin was the architect of all of the Magpies' best attacks, and thought he'd set up an equaliser for Callum Wilson late on, only for VAR to intervene and rule the goal out.

Newcastle were not to be denied though, as Willock popped up to fire past Liverpool shot-stopper Alisson in the dying seconds with the aid of a deflection.

Saint-Maximin and Mane in 2020-21

Saint-Maximin has missed a large portion of the current campaign due to a combination of injuries and coronavirus, and has been restricted to just 21 appearances. The 24-year-old has contributed three goals and five assists to Newcastle's cause, while Mane has 13 and seven to his name from 43 outings in all competitions for Liverpool.

