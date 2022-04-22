'I'd prefer none of them!' - Rooney makes Premier League title prediction between Liverpool and Man City

Wayne Rooney has predicted who will clinch the Premier League title between Liverpool and Manchester City, while admitting that he'd "prefer none of them" win it.

City cruised to their fifth Premier League crown and third under Pep Guardiola in 2020-21, and are currently in a strong position to retain the trophy.

Pep Guardiola's side will be champions again if they win all six of their remaining games, but Liverpool are only one point behind them and Rooney thinks they could still leapfrog their rivals into top spot.

What has Rooney said?

The former Manchester United and Everton striker, who is now head coach at Derby County, is hopeful Man City will finish the job but fears Liverpool have the momentum after beating them in the FA Cup semi-finals.

“I’d prefer none of them but obviously one of them is. I think Liverpool might nick it," Rooney said when quizzed on the title race by Beanyman Sports.

"I think they’ve really looked strong over the last few months and I think winning the FA Cup semi-final could have an impact on that. So I’ve just got a feeling that Liverpool might nick it. I hope not – I’d rather City win it.”

Rooney on Liverpool's rivalry with City

Liverpool stayed on Man City's heels with a 4-0 rout of United on Tuesday, some six months on from beating the Red Devils 5-0 at Old Trafford.

Rooney has admitted the Merseyside outfit's rivalry with City has now eclipsed their one with United, who have not won the league since 2013.

“I think when two teams are fighting against each other to win the league that rivalry is there," he said. Obviously Liverpool and Manchester United, the history of that rivalry has been there for a long time.

"You see now the rivalry between City and Liverpool purely because they are the two best teams. So, for now it’s probably a bigger rivalry than what United-City is for instance but if you are successful that rivalry comes."

