Diogo Dalot has revealed the impact Cristiano Ronaldo has had in the Manchester United dressing room this season, while also hailing the club's appointment of Erik ten Hag, who he describes as a "great manager".

Man Utd brought Ronaldo back to the club from Juventus in a £20 million ($25m) deal last summer, 13 years from his initial departure to Real Madrid.

The 37-year-old has since been the Red Devils' main source of goals, netting 23 across all competitions in the 2021-22 campaign, and Dalot says he is also a great source of inspiration behind the scenes at Old Trafford.

What has Dalot said about Ronaldo?

Speaking ahead of Man Utd's next Premier League game, against Brentford, the Portuguese defender told Sky Sports of Ronaldo: "I'm sure I speak not just for me but he's been one of the most positive things about this season - to work with somebody who has his culture of working, his professionalism, his mentality and being close to him now, it's been very helpful for me and my career.

"I don't have any more compliments to give about the way he works, he's a fantastic human being as well. The numbers are there, the stats are there, so we're obviously very happy to have him here."

Dalot added on how the rest of the squad gets on with Ronaldo: "He's a very friendly person. When he feels he has the trust of other people, he gives 100 per cent of himself to you.

"Everybody gets along with him here, everyone likes to have him around. It's always a big plus to have a player and a person like this in the changing room."

Dalot on Man Utd appointing Ten Hag as manager

Dalot went on to discuss the appointment of Ten Hag, who will replace Ralf Rangnick in the Old Trafford dugout at the end of his final season with Ajax.

The full-back is glad the squad has the clarity of a permanent boss to work with after Rangnick's six-month interim spell in charge, and feels Ten Hag has all the qualities to be successful in Manchester.

"I don't think you need to see a lot to know that he is a great manager - what he's done with Ajax is something outstanding," said Dalot.

"He plays very attractive football, I think every fan of United is excited to have a manager like this, and we as the players are as well.

"In our heads, it's going to be clear who the manager will be next season and that's good because we go for our break in our heads knowing who to expect.

"Then we will have time in pre-season to work together, get our ideas right and start the new season."

