'Sometimes he pulls my ear!' – Ronald Araujo reveals secret advice from Liverpool legend Luis Suarez

Liverpool defender Ronald Araujo has opened up about the intense physical demands of the Premier League following his summer arrival. The Uruguayan also revealed how former Reds legend Luis Suarez continues to guide him through his career.
Araujo embraces physical challenge of English football
Ronald Araujo has made a strong impression since joining Liverpool on a season-long loan from Barcelona last August. The Uruguayan defender has quickly adapted to the unique tactical demands of English football, even filling in effectively at full-back.
Reflecting on his early months on Merseyside to Sky Sports, Araujo admitted the relentless tempo of the Premier League caught him by surprise.
"One knows from the outside that the league is very different, very competitive, but the level of demand surprised me," Araujo explained.
Unrelenting 90-minute intensity stands out for defender
Elaborating on the stark differences between La Liga and the English top flight, Araujo highlighted the lack of comfortable fixtures. "Here there are no easy matches. Since I've been here, we've never had a game where at the 70th minute we had the match under control. That didn't happen," Araujo noted.
"Until the 90th minute you are running, you don't stop running. On the pitches of big teams and teams that perhaps are lower in the table, it is also very difficult for you to win."
"So I would say the competitiveness in the league is what surprises me and what is beautiful, because in the end it is very competitive and you cannot slack off in any match," he added.
Suarez provides vital mentorship and tough love
Araujo maintains a close bond with former Liverpool icon Luis Suarez, who offered crucial support during their shared time at Barcelona. "He was a legend, no? But yes, I have a good relationship. We always talk. He writes to me after some matches," Araujo shared.
"He was very important to me because he has been there in all moments. When I arrived at Barca, to the first team, he was the first one who helped me, who made me feel like one more."
Asked if Suarez still offers advice, Araujo smiled: "Sometimes he pulls my ear, no? Because it's his way of showing me affection. He always tells me what he thinks, he helps me a lot in that."
Best friend Nunez helps ease Merseyside transition
Alongside Suarez, compatriot and close friend Darwin Nunez played a key role in helping Araujo settle into life in Liverpool.
"He is my best friend. We've known each other for many years. I have a very good relationship with Darwin," Araujo said.
"He was also happy that I was here. When I told him I was coming here, he told me a little bit about how the club was, how the whole city was... and the truth is he helped me at the beginning too."
A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.