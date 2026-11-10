Blue invasion! Mancini runs rule over Chelsea's Palestra and Serie A's brightest young starlets

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Italy manager Roberto Mancini has assessed Chelsea fullback Marco Palestra and several emerging Serie A talents after welcoming them to Coverciano. Mancini explained his commitment to evaluating young players firsthand ahead of crucial UEFA Nations League matches.

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Mancini opens Coverciano gates for emerging talents

Italy head coach Roberto Mancini has welcomed a wave of fresh faces to Coverciano as the Azzurri prepare for their concluding UEFA Nations League fixtures against France and Belgium. The squad features several exciting young prospects, including Chelsea fullback Marco Palestra and Como playmaker Mattia Liberali.

Mancini emphasized that scouting and calling up technically gifted youngsters is vital for evaluating their readiness for senior international football.

While some debutants will remain with the senior group for the entire camp, others like Riccardo Cassano and Simone Lontani will gain valuable experience before joining youth categories.

Assessing Marco Palestra's offensive qualities

Mancini evaluated Palestra's tactical profile, noting that the Chelsea defender brings an energetic, attacking dimension to the right flank despite recent injury struggles.

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"I think he's a very offensive right-back, I don't think he can be a winger, but he's very young so he can become as such," Mancini observed.

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"He comes from an injury so it'll take time to regain fitness, but he has great quality, he is an attacking full-back and it suits us."

Praise for Liberali, Palma, and domestic coaching trends

Mancini also highlighted the impressive development of other young stars making waves in Italian football, including Como's Mattia Liberali and Udinese defender Matteo Palma.

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"Liberali is a young guy, with not many appearances in Serie A. He has done well with the Italy youth teams. He has personality and technical ability," Mancini noted.

The coach also praised the tactical bravery of modern Serie A managers: "I have to say that coaches have truly improved in recent years. Many teams play football even when they risk losing games, and this benefits everyone."

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Balancing present results with future preparation

As Italy aim to secure qualification for the Nations League quarter-finals, Mancini remains dedicated to building a sustainable pathway from youth categories to the senior team.

The Azzurri face a formidable double-header against France at the San Siro and Belgium in Brussels.

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By introducing players like Palestra and Liberali early, Mancini ensures the national team is well-prepared for both immediate challenges and long-term success.