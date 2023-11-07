Revealed: Sheikh Jassim still wants Sir Jim Ratcliffe to turn Man Utd around despite Qatari banker missing out on full takeover

Unsuccessful Manchester United bidder Sheikh Jassim wishes the best for the club, as they prepare for part ownership under Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Jassim withdrew bid after talks broke down

Ratcliffe poised to take over

Qatari banker wishes club all the best

WHAT HAPPENED? In a takeover saga that was initially forecasted to conclude at the end of last season, the Qatari banker announced he would be withdrawing his offer of a reported £5billion ($6.2bn) last month. The bid was for the entirety of the club in a debt-free deal that also promised up to £1.38bn ($1.7bn) in infrastructure investment. However, after Sheikh Jassim failed to strike a deal with the Glazer family, it is now Ratcliffe who is poised to take over, albeit for 25 per cent of the club for £1.25bn ($1.54bn).

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While United's decision to elect Ratcliffe has been met with staunch criticism from supporters and pundits alike - namely for its prolongation of the Glazers behind the scenes - it appears there is no bad blood from Sheikh Jassim's camp. Sky Sports reports that the Qatari banker wishes the club all the best under Ratcliffe's part-ownership, as he remains a United supporter and wants them to be "as successful as possible" going forward.

WHAT NEXT? Ratcliffe's part acquisition of the club is considered a formality, and all that remains is an official announcement from the club.