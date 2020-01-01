Real Madrid star Bale reveals interest in future MLS move

The Wales winger has admitted that seeing out the latter years of his career in the United States holds great appeal to him

winger Gareth Bale has admitted to being interested in a future move to , amid continued speculation over his future at Santiago Bernabeu.

Bale completed a then world-record £85 million ($106m) switch from to Madrid back in 2013, after establishing himself as one of the best young players in Europe at White Hart Lane.

He has since become the most successful British export in history, winning 13 major trophies with the Blancos in total, including four Champions Leagues and one title.

More teams

The international has hit 105 goals in 246 appearances across all competitions, with memorable winners notched in the 2014 final and 2018's showpiece.

However, Bale's commitment to Madrid's cause has been questioned in recent years, and his frosty relationship with head coach Zinedine Zidane has been well documented.

The 30-year-old is no longer a guaranteed starter for Madrid, despite the fact that Zidane opted to keep hold of him last summer when the club received a lucrative offer from the Chinese .

It has been suggested that Bale could move onto pastures new when the transfer market reopens, with a possible return to the Premier League being mooted.

and Spurs have been linked with the experienced attacker in recent months, but reports of interest from the MLS have also surfaced.

When asked for his thoughts on the MLS during an interview on the International Champions Cup's Hat-Trick podcast, Bale responded: "I really like the league, it's grown so much over the years.

"The standard's getting a lot better, clubs are improving, facilities and stadiums are improving.

"When we come over and play in pre-season the games are difficult...it's a league that's on the up and still rising.

"A lot more players want to come to America now. I would definitely be interested in it."

Bale went on to explain his decision to leave Tottenham seven years ago, admitting that it was impossible for him to turn Madrid down once he was made aware of their interest.

He said: "I loved my time at Tottenham, the fans were incredible, the club treated me amazingly. I was enjoying it but when one of the biggest clubs in the world comes after you, you want to take that opportunity."

Article continues below

The Welshman also named the best managers he's played under throughout his career, including Harry Redknapp and Andre Villas-Boas on his final list but leaving off Zidane.

"Harry Redknapp was good, he let you do what you wanted to get the best out of you," Bale added. "AVB I had a really good relationship with.

"He said 'you have the licence to go where you want, right, middle, left'. It made me feel like I could score whenever I wanted."