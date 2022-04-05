Real Madrid goalkeeper Courtois urges Chelsea fans not to boo him on Stamford Bridge return

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has urged Chelsea fans not to boo him on his return to Stamford Bridge.

Madrid will travel to west London to face Chelsea in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie on Wednesday night, when they will be aiming to avenge their defeat to the holders in the 2020-21 semi-finals.

Stamford Bridge was empty when the two sides met last year due to Covid-19 regulations, but will be full this time around, and Courtois is unsure about the reception he'll be given by the home supporters.

What's been said?

The Belgian shot-stopper, who took in a successful seven-year spell at Chelsea before joining Madrid in 2018, has told a pre-match press conference: "I hope that they (supporters) don't boo me, but you never know.

"I hope it's a happy return to Stamford Bridge. We're now rivals. They'll want to win and the same goes for me.

"So I'm not expecting any applause from the fans."

Playing for Madrid is a "dream"

Courtois won four trophies during his time at Chelsea, including two Premier League titles, but he pushed for a transfer after being made aware of Madrid's interest at the end of the 2017-18 season.

The Blancos spent a reported £35 million ($46m) on the highly-rated keeper and he has since added a Liga title and Club World Cup to his CV, recording 69 clean sheets in 170 appearances.

Courtois has no regrets over his move to Santiago Bernabeu and still feels very fortunate to have been given the opportunity to play for the 13-time Champions League winners.

He said when quizzed on his love for the club: “When I get to the training centre and look at the logo, sometimes I think — 'You have to pinch me, that's not a dream, is it?'

"Even in my dreams, I never imagined that I would play for Real Madrid one day. I am so lucky.”

