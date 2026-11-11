Bernabeu snub? Raul turns his back on Real Madrid dream job as he vows to stay at Oviedo forever!

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Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez has officially been unveiled as the new manager of Segunda Division club Real Oviedo. The iconic former striker expressed immense pride and excitement upon taking the job, setting an unambiguous target of securing promotion to La Liga.

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Raul embraces new managerial chapter at Real Oviedo

Real Madrid icon Raul Gonzalez has officially begun his tenure as the manager of Segunda Division club Real Oviedo, taking his first training session at El Requexón before his formal presentation at the Carlos Tartiere stadium. Accompanied by sporting director David Fernández, the legendary former striker spoke passionately about embarking on this new challenge.

Raul replaces the dismissed Julian Calero, stepping into a project backed by ambitious ownership and a passionate fan base.

Crucially, the new boss made his ultimate objective crystal clear from day one: steering Oviedo back into the elite tier of Spanish football.

Setting sights firmly on La Liga promotion

Addressing the media during his official presentation, Raul emphasized that a club of Oviedo's stature and tradition must constantly strive for the highest level.

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"The goal must be none other, being at Real Oviedo, than to be in the First Division," Raul stated firmly.

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Expanding on what convinced him to accept the role after receiving other offers, he added: "I had some approaches from other clubs, but I was convinced by this ownership, which is serious, has been helping the city for some time, has a developing sports complex, and is key to continued growth. I've found people in the sporting and general management, I've spoken with Cazorla, with César, and I feel it's a place where I can do what I want."

Instilling an attacking identity and drawing on leadership experience

Raul outlined his tactical vision for the team, stressing that he intends to build a dynamic, aggressive side that connects deeply with the supporters at the Carlos Tartiere.

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"We want to create an identity with the team, a team that resonates with the fans, a team with a strong identity, one that seeks goals," Raul explained. "I like a vertical, aggressive team that looks for goals, that knows how to defend… We’ll try to be well-positioned and we’ll fight for our objective."

Reflecting on how his illustrious playing career and leadership experience will shape his management style, he noted: "We were lucky enough to be at Real Madrid, to be captain, to help many teammates. There are similarities, some nuances, and that experience helps us understand footballers."

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Immediate tests ahead and blocking out Bernabeu talk

With just a few training sessions to prepare, Raul faces his managerial baptism this Saturday at home against Girona FC, though he will have to navigate the fixture without international loanee Enzo Perez.

When questioned by reporters about whether taking the Oviedo job is a stepping stone toward eventually managing Real Madrid's first team, Raul dismissed the speculation entirely.

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"Do I see myself at Real Madrid in the future? I see myself staying here. This is where I've been given the opportunity and the trust. And I'm very happy. I can't stop smiling; I'm privileged to go and train this team every day," he concluded.