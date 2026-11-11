Bernabeu snub? Raul turns his back on Real Madrid dream job as he vows to stay at Oviedo forever!

Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez has officially been unveiled as the new manager of Segunda Division club Real Oviedo. The iconic former striker expressed immense pride and excitement upon taking the job, setting an unambiguous target of securing promotion to La Liga.
Raul embraces new managerial chapter at Real Oviedo
Real Madrid icon Raul Gonzalez has officially begun his tenure as the manager of Segunda Division club Real Oviedo, taking his first training session at El Requexón before his formal presentation at the Carlos Tartiere stadium. Accompanied by sporting director David Fernández, the legendary former striker spoke passionately about embarking on this new challenge.
Raul replaces the dismissed Julian Calero, stepping into a project backed by ambitious ownership and a passionate fan base.
Crucially, the new boss made his ultimate objective crystal clear from day one: steering Oviedo back into the elite tier of Spanish football.
Setting sights firmly on La Liga promotion
Addressing the media during his official presentation, Raul emphasized that a club of Oviedo's stature and tradition must constantly strive for the highest level.
"The goal must be none other, being at Real Oviedo, than to be in the First Division," Raul stated firmly.
Expanding on what convinced him to accept the role after receiving other offers, he added: "I had some approaches from other clubs, but I was convinced by this ownership, which is serious, has been helping the city for some time, has a developing sports complex, and is key to continued growth. I've found people in the sporting and general management, I've spoken with Cazorla, with César, and I feel it's a place where I can do what I want."
Instilling an attacking identity and drawing on leadership experience
Raul outlined his tactical vision for the team, stressing that he intends to build a dynamic, aggressive side that connects deeply with the supporters at the Carlos Tartiere.
"We want to create an identity with the team, a team that resonates with the fans, a team with a strong identity, one that seeks goals," Raul explained. "I like a vertical, aggressive team that looks for goals, that knows how to defend… We’ll try to be well-positioned and we’ll fight for our objective."
Reflecting on how his illustrious playing career and leadership experience will shape his management style, he noted: "We were lucky enough to be at Real Madrid, to be captain, to help many teammates. There are similarities, some nuances, and that experience helps us understand footballers."
Immediate tests ahead and blocking out Bernabeu talk
With just a few training sessions to prepare, Raul faces his managerial baptism this Saturday at home against Girona FC, though he will have to navigate the fixture without international loanee Enzo Perez.
When questioned by reporters about whether taking the Oviedo job is a stepping stone toward eventually managing Real Madrid's first team, Raul dismissed the speculation entirely.
"Do I see myself at Real Madrid in the future? I see myself staying here. This is where I've been given the opportunity and the trust. And I'm very happy. I can't stop smiling; I'm privileged to go and train this team every day," he concluded.
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.