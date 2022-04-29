'You've never seen the real Rabiot' - Juventus midfielder admits Serie A title race regrets

Adrien Rabiot has claimed that Juventus fans have not yet seen "the real" version of himself while admitting to harbouring regrets over the way this season's Serie A title race has panned out.

Rabiot signed for Juve on a free transfer in July 2019 after running down his contract at Paris Saint-Germain, and has since made 126 appearances for the Italian giants across all competitions.

The 27-year-old has only managed to contribute six goals and six assists to the collective cause, though, and he admits to falling short of expectations in his first three years at the Allianz Stadium.

What has Rabiot said about his form?

Rabiot has opened up on his struggles for consistency and offered up words of praise for head coach Massimiliano Allegri, who he believes is now beginning to bring the best out of him.

"Perhaps you’ve never seen the real Rabiot; maybe I’ve lacked consistency," The midfielder has told DAZN.

"I always give my best on the pitch, but it’s difficult to keep the same level in every game. The one against Inter and the most recent matches have been of a high level, but it’s tough to repeat them week in and week out.

"I’ve improved under Allegri. He wants to win and develop players. He motivates me and it’s nice to have a coach who challenges you. I used to play as a No.10 when I was younger. Now, I like to play deep in midfield. I am a No.6 or No.8."

Rabiot on the Serie A title race

Juve are currently sitting fourth in Serie A, eight points behind leaders Milan with only four games left to play.

Allegri's side are six adrift of reigning champions Inter, who beat them 1-0 at the Allianz Stadium on April 3, which Rabiot looks back on as the moment the Scudetto slipped out of their sights.

Juve will, however, have the chance to avenge that defeat when they take on the Nerazzurri in the Coppa Italia final on May 11.

"It would have changed everything [if we'd beaten Inter]," Rabiot said when asked to reflect on the loss to Inter. "Our approach would have been different and the same goes for the opposing teams. Milan and Inter would have had more pressure. It’s never easy to play knowing that Juventus are behind.

"I am looking forward to playing the Coppa Italia Final because the last Serie A game made me irritable, same for the Supercup. We deserved to win both games and we want to take our revenge."

