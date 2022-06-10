PUMA collaborate with Liberty London for Euro 2022 kits

The collaboration will feature the brand's signature floral patterns and designs

We independently choose all products featured on our site. We may earn a commission when you purchase something through the links provided.

Puma has designed bespoke national kits and football boots in an exciting collaboration with LIBERTY London. The home kits of Italy, Iceland, Austria, and Switzerland will all feature the luxury brand's quintessential floral design incorporated into the shirts in unique ways.

In addition to the national team kits, Puma has worked with LIBERTY to create a special edition of the FUTURE 1.4 and ULTRA ULTIMATE football boots. They are designed to have women-specific fits with customised logos with fresh colourways. The collection will also include the ULTRA GRIP 1 HYBRID LIBERTY goalkeeper gloves, which will be worn by keepers during the tournament.

Marco Mueller, the senior head of the product of team for sports apparel, said that making products specifically tailored for women's bodies was at the centre of the process: "Along with the custom kits, all PUMA athletes will wear special edition FUTURE and ULTRA LIBERTY football boots in women's specific fits. This will also mark the first FUTURE women's specific fit, with this summer's tournament being the perfect place to debut."

The national kits, football boots, and goalkeeper gloves from the PUMA X Liberty collaboration will be available to buy from PUMA on June 13.