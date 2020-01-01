Pulisic didn’t take injury seriously but USMNT star is ‘100 per cent fit’ and ready for Chelsea return

The United States international has been stuck on the sidelines since New Year’s Day, but he claims to be over an adductor problem and raring to go

Christian Pulisic admits to having not taken his niggling adductor injury “as seriously as I think I should have”, but the forward is now “100 per cent fit” and ready for a return to action.

The United States international has found himself stuck on the sidelines since New Year’s Day. Shaking off a tendon complaint has proved tricky, with the 21-year-old prevented from adding to his 23 appearances for Chelsea.

A coronavirus-enforced break has also done that cause few favours, although it has allowed the youngster to work on his rehabilitation. He says that process is now complete, with a problem that was initially considered to be relatively minor finally overcome after it was given the attention it required.

More teams

Pulisic told Chelsea’s official website: “I didn’t take it as seriously as I think I should have. It was one of those you felt you could do a lot of things but you try to push it that one extra step and realise it’s not ready yet.

“It was very tough and frustrating going through times like that. I underestimated it and tried to get back as soon as I could because I just wanted to play so bad. If anything, I’ve given myself a little more time to rest now and make sure that I’m 100 per cent fit. I’d say I’m fully recovered and ready to go as soon as we get back.”

Pulisic is waiting patiently on a green light to be given for Premier League action to resume, with the star eager to end his debut campaign in England as positively as possible.

He did get off to a slow start with the Blues, but has played his way into a regular role – with a hat-trick at Turf Moor against Burnley in October 2019 allowing him to find a spark in some style.

Article continues below

On that memorable outing, Pulisic added: “It was my first start in a little while so I just had this motivation to go out and prove a lot of people wrong. I felt I’d done okay up to that point but I hadn’t really shown everything that I could do so going into that game, I did have a chip on my shoulder.

“Once that first goal came, my confidence shot through the roof and it was just my day after that, everything kept falling for me. It was incredible. I’ll never forget coming home after that and just sitting down and looking back on what had just happened.

“I was so proud being able to talk to my family back home and people that had been watching. It wasn’t just the hat-trick but scoring, helping the team win and having a great game – there’s no better feeling.”