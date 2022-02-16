PSG superstar Mbappe insists his future is still 'not decided' after stunning winner against Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe has insisted that his future is still "not decided" after his stunning solo strike against Real Madrid.

Mbappe is enjoying another fine individual season at Parc des Princes, having put the frustration of a failed move to Madrid in last summer's transfer window firmly behind him.

The 23-year-old was the mastermind of his potential suitors' downfall on Tuesday night as he fired PSG to a 1-0 victory in the first leg of their round of 16 Champions League tie, but refused to be drawn on what his next move will be after the game.

What's been said?

Mbappe is set to become a free agent in June and has not yet shown any sign of signing an extension at PSG, with Madrid expected to revive their interest when the transfer window reopens.

The Frenchman sparked wild acclaim from the Parc des Princes crowd with his goal against Madrid, as he went past two opposition defenders with a dazzling piece of dribbling before producing a cool finish, and was asked whether the emotional scenes might influence the final decision on his future.

“I’ve not decided my future,” Mbappe replied to French broadcaster Movistar. “I play for Paris Saint-Germain, one of the best clubs in the world.

“I give my best and then we will see what happens next season.”

Pressed on how he manages to block out the ongoing transfer speculation, the World Cup winner added to Canal Plus: "It’s easy, you have to play football.

"We ask too many questions, we say too many things. We talk about PSG and Real, two big clubs. I’m a PSG player, I’m always very happy.”

PSG's stance on Mbappe

PSG sporting director Leonardo has repeatedly expressed his confidence that Mbappe will still be with the club beyond the end of the 2021-22 campaign, while also claiming that Madrid's drawn-out pursuit of the player has been "disrespectful".

It has been suggested that the final outcome of the Champions League tie between the two clubs will play a key role in who Mbappe chooses to commit to, but Mauricio Pochettino played down that notion before the first leg.

The PSG boss also outlined his hope that the striker sees out the remainder of his playing days in Paris, telling El Larguero: "I don't think such an important decision will depend on a match or a tie. He is an intelligent, mature boy, with a tremendous capacity for analysis and always knowing what he wants for his career and his future.

“Hopefully he spends his entire career at PSG, which would be a very good sign for us and the club. For me he is a player who is in the top five of the world without any doubt.”

