PSG latest: Thierry Henry won't be joining Julian Nagelsmann as assistant & Neymar to Barcelona is off

Thierry Henry will not be joining Paris Saint-Germain as Julian Nagelsmann's assistant should the German coach take over from Christophe Galtier.

Henry tipped to join Nagelsmann staff

French legend will not be hired

German coach favourite to take over

WHAT HAPPENED? The Frenchman had been touted as a candidate to follow Nagelsmann to the capital club, but L'Equipe reports that he does not fit the club's profile, as they are looking for an expert on Ligue 1.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: However, the absence of Henry does not mean that Nagelsmann will not be coming in as Christophe Galtier's successor. The 35-year-old has not yet signed a deal with the Ligue 1 champions but his agent was in Paris for talks with the club on Wednesday. He is believed to be in pole position to step in as head coach, especially after Zinedine Zidane reportedly turned down an approach from PSG.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Nagelsmann is said to already be considering what he wants his team to look like if he joins PSG, but it is not yet known exactly which players he will have at his disposal. One star whose future remains uncertain is Neymar, who has recently been linked with a move back to Barcelona.

However, coach Xavi has confirmed that Neymar is not on Barca's list of targets, telling Jijantes: "I’m surprised… he’s not in our plan. I really like Ney as a friend, but we have different priorities."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

(C)GettyImages

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? The French champions will hope to confirm their new coach soon so they can begin preparing for next season.