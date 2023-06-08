PSG approached Zinedine Zidane over replacing Christophe Galtier - but former Real Madrid boss turned French champions down for the second time

Zinedine Zidane has once again rejected PSG's offer as the French champions look to replace Christophe Galtier as the club's manager.

WHAT HAPPENED? PSG's approach to sign Zinedine Zidane as their manager for next season was turned down once again by the French legend as the Parisians continue their hunt for a new manager. PSG's current manager Christophe Galtier has failed to live up to expectations and reports suggest that the club's advisor Luis Ocampos has already relayed it to the 56-year-old that he could be shown the exit door.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A report on Le Parisien has suggested that Zidane was PSG's first choice similar to last year after the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino. The former Real Madrid manager refused to accept the offer last year and fortunes haven't changed for the club once again. Zidane, who hasn't managed a club since his stint at Madrid, is not looking to take up the job at PSG. With Galtier failing to live up to the expectations at Paris his time at the club could be coming to an end in the upcoming weeks.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Galtier was appointed as the manager of PSG last year to take the star-studded Parisian outfit to European glory. But the former Lille manager failed to accomplish the targets set by PSG's hierarchy. PSG could only win the Ligue 1 title a trophy they have been accustomed to in the recent past and Galtier would have wanted to achieve more than that. The shambolic exit in the Champions League and other domestic cups has resulted in this decision.

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? Since Zidane's rejection, the French heavyweights have approached the likes of Julian Nagelsmann, Luis Enrique, and Xabi Alonso. Both Nagelsmann and Enrique were tipped to join Chelsea next season but the Blues have appointed Pochettino as their new manager. PSG could appoint either Nagelsmann or Enrique as their next manager.