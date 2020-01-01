PlayStation 5 stock: Can I play FIFA 21 on PS5 before Christmas?

The new console sold out on launch day, but some retailers expect to have more units in stock in time for the holiday period

The PlayStation 5 is one of the most in-demand presents for Christmas 2020 and the holiday period.

As a result, pre-orders everywhere sold out in minutes, while launch day saw retail websites crash as so many people tried to get on and buy any stock which hadn't been pre-ordered.

Many people were disappointed as launch day stock sold out almost instantly as well, but there is still hope that new stock will arrive before the end of the year.

More teams

This always leaves FIFA fans in a bind as they wait to get their hands on the new console before playing next-generation FIFA 21.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

Contents

When is FIFA 21 released for PlayStation 5?

FIFA 21 will be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X on Friday, December 4, 2020.

It was released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on Friday October 9.

The game will be available through the PlayStation Store as well as in a physical edition that can be bought from retailers.

However, as there are two different versions of the PlayStation 5, only the more expensive model comes with a disc drve to allow you to play physical games.

You must buy the downloadable version of FIFA 21 if you wish to play it on the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition.

Return to top

Can I play older versions of FIFA on PlayStation 5?

The PlayStation 5 is backwards compatible with the majority of PlayStation 4 games, so you will be able to play previous editions of FIFA on PlayStation 5.

Any PlayStation 4 game that you have bought through the Store or downloaded can be re-downloaded onto the new console.

If you have the disc edition of the PlayStation 5, you can also play using the physical copies of PlayStation 4 games.

However, PlayStation 3 and older games cannot be played on the new console, meaning you can only play games from FIFA 14 onwards.

Return to top

Do I have to buy another version of FIFA 21 for PlayStation 5?

If you have already bought FIFA 21 on PlayStation 4, you will not need to purchase it again on PlayStation 5.

EA Sports is offering a Dual Entitlement package which means you can easily upgrade from the PS4 version to the PS5 verson of FIFA 21 at no extra cost.

You can upgrade by inserting the PlayStation 4 disc into the PlayStation 5 or else simply download automatically from the Store after logging in to the PlayStation Network.

Return to top

When is the PlayStation 5 back in stock?

Retailers in the UK are hopeful of having more PlayStation 5 stock in December 2020.

All pre-ordered and launch day stock sold out very quickly with Sony Interactive Entertainment chief Jim Ryan confirming: “Everything is sold. Absolutely everything is sold.”

US retail giant Walmart hopes to have PlayStation 5 consoles back in stock for Black Friday, November 27, while GameStop in America has also confirmed that they will have limited stock available on November 27.

Currys in the UK says it is "working very hard" to get more stock, while toy store Smyths says that more stock is coming in December, but has not given an exact date.

It has been the "biggest console launch ever" for PlayStation, with eager gamers keen to get their hands on the device.

A message from PlayStation said: "Demand for PS5 is unprecedented, so we wanted to confirm that more PS5 inventory will be coming to retailers before the end of the year - please stay in touch with your local retailers."

Return to top

How much does the PlayStation 5 cost?

PS5 version UK price US price Standard £449.99 $499.99 Digital £359.99 $399.99

There are two different versions of the PlayStation 5, with the standard edition having a disc drive where you can play PS5, PS4 games and DVDs.

The Digital Edition of the PlayStation 5 is £90 cheaper than the disc version in the UK and $100 cheaper in the US. However, on the Digital Edition, you can only play downloaded games and movies.

Most downloaded games purchased on PlayStation 4 can be played on PlayStation 5, while you need a disc version of the PS5 to play any physical PS4 games.

Return to top

Where can I buy a PlayStation 5 before Christmas?

No retailer has given a definite date for PlayStation 5 stock returning in December, but many have told shoppers to keep an eye on their websites and social media channels over the next few weeks.

It is expected that new stock will arrive in both the UK and US before the holiday period, with some retailers such as Walmart even optimistic that they will have PlayStation 5s available on Black Friday.

*Note that PS5 stock availability will vary between retailer and some outlets have suspended orders while demand is catered for.

Return to top