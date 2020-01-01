PlayStation 5: Release date, price, FIFA 21 upgrades & PS5 offers

The successor to the PS4 arrives this winter and is eagerly awaited by gaming fans all over the world

The PlayStation 5 hits shelves this winter ahead of the holiday market for Christmas and, in the U.S., Thanksgiving.

It will rival the Xbox Series X and the initial run of pre-orders for the PlayStation 5 have already sold out.

FIFA 21 arrives for the console this winter and promises bigger and better graphics and more realistic gameplay than ever before.

More teams

When is FIFA 21 released for PlayStation 5?

EA Sports has confirmed that FIFA 21 will release on current-generation consoles (PlayStation 4 and Xbox One) on Friday, October 9.

However, they have not yet given an exact release date for FIFA 21 on PlayStation 5.

It is expected that FIFA 21 will arrive on the next generation of consoles before the holiday period and is likely to be launched close to the release dates for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

To ensure that gamers do not end up buying two versions of FIFA 21, it will be possible to get a free upgrade of FIFA 21 from PS4 to PS5 when the game is released on the new console.

Can I play older versions of FIFA on PlayStation 5?

The PS5 promises to offer backwards compatibility for PS4 games, meaning that you will be able to play older versions of FIFA on the new console.

PlayStation 3 and older games are not compatible with the new console, but any PS4 game purchased in the PlayStation Store can automatically be downloaded onto the PS5 through the same user account.

Similarly, if you purchase the standard PS5 rather than the Digital Edition, you can use PS4 discs in the drive and play them on the new console.

What are the launch games for PlayStation 5?

The PS5's backwards compatibility means that there will be hundreds of PS4 games available to play on launch day, but there are also many new games hitting shelves this winter.

The following games have been confirmed as launch day releases for the PlayStation 5:

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Grand Theft Auto V (expanded)

Gran Turismo 7

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Project Athia

Stray

Returnal

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Destruction Allstars

Kena: Bridge Spirits

Goodbye Volcano High

Oddworld: Soulstorm

Ghostwire Tokyo

Godfall

Hitman 3

Astro's Playroom

NBA 2K21

Solar Ash

Demon's Souls

Resident Evil 8 Village

Pragmata

Deathloop

Horizon: Forbidden West

When is the PlayStation 5 released?

The PS5 will be released on November 12 in USA, Canada, , New Zealand, , and .

The rest of the world, including the UK and Europe, will be able to purchase a PS5 from November 19.

The pre-order period for the PS5 began on September 17 and allowed customers worldwide to order the console ahead of its release to ensure they get their hands on it on release day.

How much does the PlayStation 5 cost?

The PS5 will cost $499.99 / £449.99 for the standard edition of the console, which contains a disc drive to allow you to play physical discs as well as disc copies of PS4 games.

The Digital Edition of the PS5 will cost $399.99 / £359.99, which only allows you to play games downloaded from the PS5 and does not have a disc drive.

The disc drive on the PS5 also allows you to play 4K UHD Blu-Ray discs.