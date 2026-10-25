Bosz's title fear! PSV boss admits old rival Gio is a master tactician ahead of crunch clash

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PSV head coach Peter Bosz admitted that Feyenoord boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst gave him nightmares during their previous title battles in the Eredivisie. Bosz praised his former teammate's tactical imprint ahead of Sunday's crucial league encounter.

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PSV look to bounce back and narrow gap on leaders Feyenoord

PSV head into Sunday's massive Eredivisie top-of-the-table clash at the Philips Stadium looking to close the gap on league leaders Feyenoord to just one point. The Eindhoven side gained immense confidence following a disciplined 0-1 victory over FC Porto in the Champions League.

However, head coach Peter Bosz continues to navigate an extensive injury list, with Jerdy Schouten, Alassane Pléa, and Paul Wanner sidelined, alongside suspended midfielder Sven Mijnans.

Despite personnel challenges, Bosz remains optimistic about his side's resilience.

Bosz praises Van Bronckhorst's tactical imprint on Feyenoord

According toTelegraaf, reflecting on Feyenoord's stellar away form this season, Bosz highlighted the direct influence of his managerial counterpart. "I always could see the guiding hand of a coach in a team, because the coach determines it," Bosz noted.

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"So I also recognise that now at Feyenoord. Their away results are amazing, they have won all their away matches so far."

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Bosz acknowledged that overcoming Van Bronckhorst's well-drilled side will require a top-tier performance from his squad.

PSV boss recalls past title battle with Gio

Bosz vividly remembered a previous title race where Van Bronckhorst's tactical setup pipped him to the Eredivisie crown. "Giovanni van Bronckhorst made it very difficult for me ten years ago when I was coaching Ajax," Bosz recalled.

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"In the title race at the time, we had to settle for second place behind the Feyenoord led by Gio."

"What he is doing now at Feyenoord is great. Last time, he edged me out by a point. I hope he doesn't do it again this time," the PSV coach smiled.

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High stakes as Eredivisie heavyweights collide

With momentum and bragging rights on the line, Sunday's encounter promises to be a tactical masterclass between two Dutch coaching stalwarts.

Bosz will rely on his winning mentality from European competition to counteract Feyenoord's relentless pursuit of the title.

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The action kicks off at the Philips Stadium as PSV fight to defend their home turf.