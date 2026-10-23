Pedri calls El Clasico 'the greatest motivation' as Barcelona look to bounce back from PSG defeat against Real Madrid

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Barcelona midfielder Pedri insists Sunday's heavyweight La Liga showdown against fierce rivals Real Madrid provides the ideal opportunity to recover from their midweek Champions League setback in France. Hansi Flick's table-toppers saw their unbeaten start to the campaign ended by a 4-2 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night.

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Spanish playmaker rallies wounded squad

Pedri believes welcoming Los Blancos to Spotify Camp Nou on Matchday 10 will inspire the Catalan giants to respond immediately after losing at the Parc des Princes. Despite suffering their first loss of the season in Europe, the Blaugrana boast a flawless domestic record of nine straight victories and 27 points. Only Madrid in 1968-69 have previously won their opening nine La Liga fixtures, while no side has ever reached ten.

Injury concerns complicate selection plans

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Head coach Flick is poised to restore Rodri to his starting line-up on Sunday after only introducing the midfielder as a second-half substitute in Paris, though Dani Olmo is sidelined after picking up an injury on Tuesday alongside absentees Eric Garcia, Jules Kounde and Andreas Christensen.

Looking to channel the frustration from their European trip into a statement domestic performance, Pedri wrote on Instagram: "Coming back to victory in #ElClasico is a great challenge and the greatest motivation.

"In front of PSG we compete, in front of a great rival and on a great stage, and we know the way. We have confidence and we have football. Here we go!"

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Historical records define heavyweight clash

Barcelona have plundered 39 league goals this term, second only to Sevilla's 42 at this stage in 1940-41, with teenager Lamine Yamal netting eight times in nine appearances.

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Having won their last two home league meetings with Madrid, the hosts can match Pep Guardiola's 2008-2010 side by recording three consecutive home La Liga victories in this fixture for only the second time this century, while Flick remains unbeaten across seven Clasicos (W6 D1).

However, visiting boss Jose Mourinho is undefeated in his last five games against the Catalans as Madrid manager (W3 D2), and forward Kylian Mbappe boasts 12 goals in 10 appearances against them alongside 17 penalties scored and eight won across 74 La Liga outings since 2024-25.

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Mounting points deficit raises pressure

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Currently sitting third on 21 points, Madrid face their largest deficit to the league leaders at this stage since trailing by eight points in 2012-13. Although Mourinho's men beat RB Leipzig 4-1 in midweek and have won three of their last six league trips to Catalonia, the Portuguese coach has complained about having 24 hours less recovery time. Victory for Barcelona would stretch their advantage over their rivals to nine points.