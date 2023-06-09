Newcastle partner with Sela in 2023-24 home kit as Magpies prepare for return to Champions League stage

Newcastle United have announced a new multi-year partnership with Sela that will see them become the club’s front of shirt sponsor from 2023-24.

Magpies finished fourth in 2022-23

Also reached the Carabao Cup final

Exciting times under Saudi owners

WHAT HAPPENED? The Magpies, fresh from a 2022-23 campaign that saw them reach the Carabao Cup final and finish inside the Premier League’s top four, are readying themselves for a return to a Champions League stage for the first time in 20 years. They will be donning new threads when turning out in European competition, with Sela – a pioneering destination and experiences organisation – figuring prominently in the latest kit designs from manufacturers Castore.

Sela, who were created in Saudi Arabia and boast strong roots in the sports industry, bring brands and people together by “creating, constructing and operating unique destinations and recreational experiences”. The organisation’s portfolio includes the Riyadh Boulevard, Riyadh City and Boulevard World entertainment experience venues. It also includes the luxury VIA Riyadh complex, as well as the state-of-the-art Jeddah Superdome and Jeddah Yacht Club and Marina.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Newcastle CEO Darren Eales has said of the partnership: "We are delighted to welcome Sela as our new front-of-shirt partner. This partnership follows a highly competitive commercial process and we believe we have found the perfect front of shirt partner to support us in reaching our objectives on and off the pitch. We team up at an exciting time in the history of both organisations given both share an ambitious vision to expand their brands globally.

"Fan engagement is central to what we do at Newcastle United and, in Sela, we are partnering with an organisation with shared interests that has delivered incredible events and experiences to millions of people over many years. Closer to home, we will work closely on the design and operation of a new fan zone area at St. James' Park, taking inspiration from Sela's incredible properties elsewhere.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Newcastle’s new kit takes inspiration from the 1980s, with its retro collar, and celebrates triumphs from the club’s distinguished past as they enter an exciting new era with Eddie Howe at the helm. Tom Beahon, co-founder of Castore, has said of the latest take on a famous black and white jersey: “We are incredibly proud to reveal the latest Newcastle kit for the upcoming 23-24 campaign.

"This season marks our third with this fantastic club, and we couldn’t be happier to see their inspiring success in the Premier League this season. The strip pays tribute to the rich heritage of Newcastle United Football Club, while encompassing a slick, modern style and key high-performance features required for elite level sports. We’re looking forward to seeing the side take on Europe next season and will be hoping they can continue the impressive feats they have thus far achieved since Eddie Howe joined the club.”

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Newcastle will find out what their 2023-24 Premier League schedule looks like when the latest fixture lists are released on June 15.