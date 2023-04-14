When are the 2023-24 Premier League fixtures released?

All you need to know about when the Premier League fixtures will be announced for Chelsea, Liverpool, Man Utd, Man City, Arsenal & more.

As soon as one Premier League season comes to a halt in May, football fans will start counting down the days for the start of the next one: the 2023-24 edition.

With another electrifying season of Premier League action soon to come, supporters of all the 20 participating clubs will be eagerly waiting to know the full list of fixtures for their respective teams.

As the clubs gear up to battle it out on the field once again, fans will expect nothing less than thrilling matches, heart-stopping moments, and unforgettable performances from the world's best players in the Premier League.

With the 2023-24 Premier League season due to begin in August 2023, GOAL has listed all that you need to know about the official fixture list.

When will the 2023-24 Premier League fixtures be announced?

The fixtures for the new Premier League season will be released on Thursday June 15 with the official announcement expected at 9am BST (4am EDT / 1.30pm IST).

Arsenal are currently leading the pack and they are looking to win their first title since the 2003-04 season. They are being chased by defending champions Manchester City who are not far behind. Newcastle, Manchester United and Tottenham are involved in the race for the four Champions League spots.

At the other end of the table, several teams are fighting to avoid relegation, including Southampton, Leicester City, Nottingham Forest, Leeds United and Everton who currently occupy the last five places, separated by just six points. The ongoing season has been marked by several surprises and upsets, making it an exciting and unpredictable race for the title and survival.

When will the 2023-24 Premier League season start?

Premier League start date: August 12, 2023 Premier League finish date: May 19, 2024

August 12, 2023 is the start date of the Premier League 2023-24 season. It is a Saturday.

Unlike the 2022-23 season which was paused in November for the World Cup in Qatar, there will not be a prolonged break in the new season.

However, to tackle the issues due to a congested fixture schedule during the festive period, the Premier League has confirmed that no two rounds of action will take place within 48 hours of each other across Christmas and New Year.

The 2023-24 season will also have a mid-season player break, which will take place between January 13 and January 20, 2024.

The 2021-22 Premier League season will end on Sunday May 19, 2024, with all games on that day kicking off at the same time, as is the tradition.

Premier League 2023-24 teams

The 20 participants of the 2023-24 season will be decided at the end of the ongoing season. The current participants are listed below using their positions on April 14: