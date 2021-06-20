Netherlands star Dumfries responds to transfer talk amid impressive Euro 2020

The PSV full-back has been linked with a big money move this summer after starring in his country's first two games at the European Championships

Netherlands star Denzel Dumfries has responded to the transfer talk surrounding him amid his impressive Euro 2020 campaign.

Dumfries has been one of the stars of the summer tournament so far, scoring the winning goal in the Netherlands' 3-2 win against Ukraine before doubling his account to help them beat Austria 2-0.

Frank de Boer's side are already through to the round of 16 after securing back-to-back wins in Group C, but Dumfries says he is not getting distracted by the speculation over his future at PSV ahead of his country's outing against North Macedonia.

What has been said?

Asked if his stellar performances for the Netherlands could earn him a big-money move in the summer transfer window, Dumfries told reporters: "I just play my game as I always do. I'm not at all concerned. I concentrate fully on the tournament. There is still a lot of room for improvement.

"I want to grow in knowing how to choose the right position in the possession phase, in the passages, so that I can make the right choice in advance and improve my performance.”

Who has Dumfries been linked with?

Bayern Munich has been touted as the most likely next destination for Dumfries, who only has two years left to run on his current deal at PSV.

The 25-year-old defender reportedly has a €15 million (£13m/$18m) release clause in his contract, and is also attracting attention from Italian giants Inter.

Dumfries admitted that he sees his future away from Philips Stadion before the European Championships kicked off, and said he might have moved on already were it not for the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Dutch star also conceded that the Premier League holds great appeal to him, telling Voetbal International: "There are new things on the horizon. [A departure] did not happen [due to the pandemic] and I am very happy at PSV, but I do feel that, as a footballer and as a person, I am ready to take the next step abroad.

"The Premier League and the Bundesliga, they suit my game. I can see the headlines again, but I think I can say this and I think everyone can see that I am ready to move on."

