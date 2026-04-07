Napoli president responds to Conte: If he asks to leave, I’ll agree

Aurelio De Laurentiis, president of Napoli, has responded to comments made by the southern club’s manager, Antonio Conte, regarding his suitability to stand as a candidate for the role of Italy’s national team manager following Gennaro Gattuso’s departure after failing to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.



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Conte has left the door open to the possibility of coaching the national team, confirming that his future with Napoli remains up for discussion. Speaking after his side’s league victory over Milan, he said: “Let’s not forget that in the final months of last season, the media were talking about my move to Juventus.”

He added: “The media need something to write about, and it’s natural for my name to appear on the list. If I were the president of the federation, I would put my name among the candidates for several reasons.”

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For his part, De Laurentiis said, in comments reported by the website "Calcionapoli 24" on Tuesday: "If Conte asked me to allow him to return to the national team, I think I would agree."

He added: “But as he is very intelligent, and as long as there is no serious suitor – which has not happened so far – I don’t think he would imagine himself at the helm of a completely disorganised entity.”



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The Italian press is suggesting Conte, who led Napoli to second place in Serie A this season, seven points behind leaders Inter, as the man capable of getting the Azzurri back on track.

The name of Massimiliano Allegri, who manages Milan, is also being bandied about, given that the Rossoneri lost their second place in the Serie A table to Napoli following their defeat to them.