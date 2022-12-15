‘Misunderstood’ Lingard reveals England recall ambition & backs 'great' man-manager Southgate to stay on

Jesse Lingard remains hopeful of earning an England recall, with the “misunderstood” Nottingham Forest star eager to see Gareth Southgate stay on.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 29-year-old playmaker, who left Manchester United as a free agent in the summer of 2022, missed out on a place in the Three Lions’ squad which suffered a World Cup quarter-final defeat to France in Qatar. The last of his 32 caps was earned against Andorra in October 2021 but, with a spark being rediscovered at Forest, Lingard believes he can force his way back into the fold.

WHAT THEY SAID: Lingard has told The Athletic: “I would definitely hope to get back in there (the England squad). All I can do is perform well at Forest and hope I can do enough to get that call-up. I am positive. The last few results you could see that I am enjoying it; that I am playing with confidence.”

Change is being mooted inside the England camp, but Lingard added when asked if Gareth Southgate remains the best manager to take the team forward: “I would definitely like to see him carry on. His man-management is great. He wants to understand you as a person; he wants to get to know your family and understand them. The World Cup I was involved in was so family-orientated. You got to see your family on a regular basis. He has it in his power to make you, as a player, feel comfortable. He has experience and he has a knack of making you better. I would love to see him stay on.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lingard faces fierce competition for midfield spots inside the England squad, but insists he will not change his ways in order to earn a recall – with a bubbly character adamant that he is fully committed to his football despite boasting a number of ventures away from the field. He added: “Am I misunderstood? Yes, sometimes. But I love training. I love football. I love games. I always want to work hard. That is how you get the best out of me, when I work hard. There might be a tackle that lifts the crowd or just a moment that makes the crowd sit up and think, ‘He is on it today’. You need that intensity. I love winning. I could stay on the training ground all day. But the hard work side of things should be pretty normal for any professional, shouldn’t it? I can be misunderstood at times. But I will just carry on. I will do what I do and not listen to the noise.”

WHAT NEXT? Lingard is currently readying himself for a return to Old Trafford, with Forest set to face Manchester United on December 27 in their first Premier League outing after the World Cup break.