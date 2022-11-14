'Sitting at home and drinking before bed' - Jesse Lingard opens up on mental health struggles while at Man Utd
- Suffered depression at end of Old Trafford spell
- Used alcohol as coping mechanism
- Has since put troubles behind him
WHAT HAPPENED? The England international has revealed he suffered with depression while at boyhood club United. The 29-year-old said he used coping mechanisms such as alcohol to try and resolve the issue.
WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to The Guardian, Lingard said: "I was having conversations with people and I was just like: ‘Yeah. OK. Yeah.’ Nothing would register. It would go in one ear and out the other. I was numb and I wanted to be in that numb state where I didn’t have to feel anything."
He added: "Literally, I just wanted to sit at home and drink a little bit – try and take the pain away. I don’t do that, normally. But sitting at home and drinking before bed … that’s when I knew I was in a bad situation. It wasn’t drinking to excess. It was just little bits through the week."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lingard has reflected that receiving abuse from United fans following his side's 3-0 FA Cup win over Derby County in March 2020 was his "rock bottom". This incident followed a period where he was forced to care for his siblings after his mother was admitted to a mental health facility. However, after confiding in manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and United's team doctor, he managed to recover during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown and rediscovered his form while on loan at West Ham.
IN THREE PHOTOS:
WHAT NEXT FOR LINGARD? Unlike in 2018, Lingard won't be going to the World Cup with England. This prolonged break gives him the chance to recuperate ahead of a hectic second part to the campaign.
