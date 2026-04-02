Militão warns Real Madrid about Mallorca’s demands

Real Madrid’s Brazilian centre-back Éder Militão has expressed his delight at returning to action, confirming that he is eagerly looking forward to playing for Los Blancos once again in the decisive stage of the season.

The Brazilian centre-back has recovered from a torn hamstring in his left leg, an injury he sustained on 7 December against Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Militão is expected to return to the Real Madrid squad for the La Liga match against Mallorca this coming Saturday at the Son Moix stadium.

Mileão said, in comments made during the latest episode of the ‘Real Talks’ programme and reported by the Spanish newspaper ‘Mundo Deportivo’: “Whenever I’m on the pitch, I always give my all; I’m really looking forward to playing again.”

The 28-year-old Brazilian added: “We fully appreciate the value of the Real Madrid shirt, and we know it is a great honour to play for a team like this.”

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He also spoke about his personal standards, saying: “If things aren’t 100% right, I train hard so I don’t make the same mistake in the next match.”

Militão continued: “You have to look after yourself off the pitch and always be at your best, even if you’re not playing or are recovering from an injury.”

He added: “I’m always looking to improve, whether it’s in tackles, winning the ball back or set-pieces, both defensively and offensively.”

The Brazilian defender warned of the difficulty of the upcoming clash against Mallorca, who are languishing in the relegation zone, saying: “They press hard and play until the very last moment, so we must always be alert.”