Mexico's route to the World Cup Final: Confirmed Round of 32 match, bracket scenarios, fixtures & more information

Confidence is growing in Mexico that their beloved soccer stars can last the distance at the FIFA World Cup 2026 and land the biggest prize in the sport on July 19.
World Cup co-hosts, El Tri, are one of only three sides (the others being France and Argentina) who progressed to the knockouts with flawless records. Not only did Mexico win all three of their group encounters, they also didn't concede a single goal.
When Mexico staged the World Cup in 1970 & 1986, they reached the quarter-finals on both occasions. The fact that they are guaranteed now to play on home soil during the Round of 32 (and the Round of 16 too, if they win again), will spur them on to emulate those previous feats and even surpass them.
Next up for Javier Aguirre's men, it’s Ecuador at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City this Tuesday (June 30).
Let GOAL show you all the possible routes and opponents that await Mexico between now and the World Cup Final on July 19, and how you can book tickets to see them in action on their quest for global glory.
Mexico World Cup 2026 fixtures and results
Date
Fixture (local KO time)
Venue
Final Score / Tickets
Thursday, June 11
Mexico vs South Africa (1pm CST)
Estadio Azteca, Mexico City
Mexico won 2-0
Thursday, June 18
Mexico vs South Korea (7pm CST)
Estadio Akron, Zapopan
Mexico won 1-0
Wednesday, June 24
Mexico vs Czech Republic (7pm CST)
Estadio Azteca, Mexico City
Mexico won 3-0
Tuesday, June 30
Mexico vs Ecuador (7pm CST)
Estadio Azteca, Mexico City
Mexico's path to the World Cup 2026 Final
As Mexico finished top of Group A, these are the following dates, times and venues where and when they will be playing, if they manage to progress to the World Cup Final on July 19.
If Mexico beat Ecuador on Tuesday, then they could face England (if they overcome DR Congo) at the Estadio Azteca once again, in the Round of 16. El Tri have lost just twice in competitive internationals at the iconic stadium since it opened in 1966.
Following that it could be Brazil in the quarter-finals, Argentina or Colombia in the semi-finals and Spain/France/Portugal in the Final.
Date (local KO time)
Round
Venue
Possible Fixture
Tickets
June 30 (7pm CST)
Round of 32
Estadio Azteca (Mexico City)
Mexico vs Ecuador
July 5 (6pm CST)
Round of 16
Estadio Azteca (Mexico City)
Match 92: vs England or DR Congo
July 11 (5pm ET)
Quarter-Finals
Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens)
Match 99: vs Winner Match 91
July 15 (3pm ET)
Semi-Finals
Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
Match 102: vs Winner Match 100
July 19 (3pm ET)
Final
MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford)
Match 104: vs Winner Match 101
Group A - Final Standings
Rank
Team
Played
W
D
L
GF
GA
GD
Pts
Status
1st
Mexico
3
3
0
0
6
0
+6
9
Qualified
2nd
South Africa
3
1
1
1
2
3
-1
4
Qualified
3rd
South Korea
3
1
0
2
2
3
-1
3
Eliminated
4th
Czech Republic
3
0
1
2
2
6
-4
1
Eliminated
How to buy Mexico World Cup tickets
Here is the current status of ticket sales:
- Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.
- Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.
- Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub. These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.
Mexico World Cup tickets: How much do they cost?
FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament.
Tickets for the Group Stage started as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final have reached up to $6,730 - and not to mention secondary marketplaces and resale jumping even higher than that.
FIFA World Cup Ticket Prices 2026:
Dates
Stage / Category
Official Price Range
Secondary Market Estimated Range
June 28 - July 3
Round of 32 (High-Demand Venues)
$225 – $540
$550 – $3,200 ($1,250)
June 28 - July 3
Round of 32 (Standard Venues)
$225 – $540
$400 – $2,800 ($1,134)
July 4 – July 7
Round of 16
$240 – $640
$650 – $4,200 ($1,518)
July 9 – July 11
Quarter-finals
$450 – $1,775
$850 – $5,500 ($2,348)
July 14 – July 15
Semi-finals
$930 – $3,295
$1,500 – $9,500 ($3,721)
July 18
Third Place Play-off
$250 – $800
$500 – $3,500 ($1,480)
July 19
FIFA World Cup Final (MetLife Stadium)
$1,490 – $7,875
$5,900 – $38,000+ ($15,240)
Who is in the Mexico World Cup 2026 Squad?
Here is the official 26-player squad representing Mexico at FIFA World Cup 2026:
Position
Player
Current Club
Goalkeepers
Guillermo Ochoa
AEL Limassol
Raúl Rangel
Chivas / Guadalajara
Carlos Acevedo
Santos Laguna
Defenders
Edson Álvarez
Fenerbahçe
César Montes
Lokomotiv Moscow
Johan Vásquez
Genoa
Jesús Gallardo
Toluca
Jorge Sánchez
PAOK
Israel Reyes
Club América
Mateo Chávez
AZ Alkmaar
Midfielders
Luis Chávez
Dynamo Moscow
Álvaro Fidalgo
Real Betis
Orbelín Pineda
AEK Athens
Luis Romo
Chivas / Guadalajara
Érik Lira
Cruz Azul
Obed Vargas
Atlético Madrid
Brian Gutiérrez
Chivas / Guadalajara
Gilberto Mora
Tijuana
Forwards
Raúl Jiménez
Fulham
Santiago Giménez
AC Milan
Julián Quiñones
Al-Qadsiah
Roberto Alvarado
Chivas / Guadalajara
Alexis Vega
Toluca
César Huerta
Anderlecht
Guillermo Martínez
UNAM Pumas
Armando González
Chivas / Guadalajara
Shop: Mexico FIFA World Cup 2026 kits
Mexico have an adidas designed kit for the FIFA World Cup 2026 that connects deeply to its roots while embracing the future.
The Mexico home jersey blends heritage and future, using a deep green base overlaid with Aztec-inspired geometric patterns. The shirt celebrates the passion of a nation that lives and breathes football, capturing the energy that unites generations of fans. Across the back of the neck sits the phrase “SOMOS MÉXICO” - “We Are Mexico” - a powerful message of unity and national pride. Modern touches such as bold shoulder striping and advanced adidas cooling technology also feature, ensuring performance and identity coexist seamlessly.
How to watch Mexico matches with a VPN
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online.
By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. You can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.