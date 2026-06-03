The game between Mexico and South Africa will kick off on 11 Jun 2026 at 14:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.
How to watch Mexico vs South Africa with a VPN
If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
NordVPN
- Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
- Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
- Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Surfshark
- Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
- Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
- Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
ExpressVPN
- Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
- Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
- 24/7 live chat support
NordVPN
- Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
- Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
- Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Surfshark
- Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
- Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
- Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
ExpressVPN
- Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
- Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
- 24/7 live chat support
Mexico vs South Africa: Match context
Mexico and South Africa will kick the 2026 World Cup off at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. These sides also played the first match of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, the first World Cup showpiece hosted on African soil, with Simphiwe Tshabalala's opener still one of the most iconic moments in the tournament's history and always evokes plenty of nostalgia. Fast-forward to 2026, and co-hosts Mexico, ranked 15th in the world by FIFA, will be eager to get their campaign off to a winning start against a Bafana Bafana side ranked 60th best in the world.Getty Images
Who are Mexico's coach and key players?
Vastly experienced 67-year-old coach Javier Aguirre, now in his third stint as Mexico boss, will lean on the vast experience of striker Raul Jimenez. The 34-year-old Fulham man has 125 caps for Mexico, the most of any active player. Exciting Club Tijuana teenager Gilberto Mora isn't expected to start games regularly, but the prodigiously gifted playmaker could make a huge impact off the bench.Getty Images
Coach Aguirre has also held posts as the head coach of Japan and Egypt's national sides, and coached several club sides in Mexico and Spain, notably Atletico Madrid, Espanyol, Mallorca, Real Zaragoza, Leganes and Monterrey. Aguirre, who was also at the helm in both the 2002 and 2010 showpieces, has opted for Spain-born midfielder Alvaro Fidalgo and Colombia-born forward Julian Quinones - both naturalised stars and key regulars.Getty Images
Who are South Africa's coach and key players?
South Africa coach Hugo Broos, the 74-year-old Belgian, has won plenty of goodwill with Bafana Bafana supporters in recent years, taking South Africa to the 2023 AFCON semi-finals, eventually finishing third, and now qualifying them for their first appearance at a World Cup in 16 years. Broos is no stranger to success, having won the AFCON title with Cameroon in 2017 and scooped five major honours with top-tier Belgian sides during his managerial career. Bafana Bafana's squad is mostly comprised of locally-based players, including eight from the newly crowned champions, Orlando Pirates.Backpage
Everything goes through Mamelodi Sundowns midfield metronome Teboho Mokoena. Around him, Bafana Bafana boss Hugo Broos will also lean on the precocious talents of 21-year-old Orlando Pirates sensation Relebohile Mofokeng. USA-based defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi is still only 20 but is already being earmarked as a future Bafana skipper. Burnley striker Lyle Foster will lead the line with his relentless pressing, channel-running and smart link-up play. Also look out for 22-year-old Olwethu Makhanya, on the books of the MLS side Philadelphia Union.Backpage
Mexico World Cup squad
Goalkeepers: Raúl Rangel (Guadalajara), Guillermo Ochoa (AEL Limassol), Carlos Acevedo (Santos Laguna).
Defenders: Jorge Sanchez (PAOK), Israel Reyes (Club America), Cesar Montes (Lokomotiv Moscow), Johan Vasquez (Genoa), Jesus Gallardo (Toluca), Mateo Chavez (AZ).
Midfielders: Erik Lira (Cruz Azul), Orbelin Pineda (AEK Athens), Alvaro Fidalgo (Real Betis), Roberto Alvarado, Brian Gutierrez, Luis Romo (Guadalajara), Edson Alvarez (West Ham), Obed Vargas (Atletico Madrid), Gilberto Mora (Tijuana), Luis Chavez (Dynamo Moscow).
Attackers: Cesar Huerta (Anderlecht), Alexis Vega (Toluca), Julian Quinones (Al-Qadsiah), Guillermo Martinez (UNAM), Armando Gonzalez (Guadalajara), Santiago Gimenez (AC Milan), Raul Jimenez (Fulham).
Mexico's road to the World Cup
Because Mexico is one of the co-hosts for the 2026 World Cup, alongside the United States and Canada, El Tri did not actually have to qualify.
South Africa World Cup squad
Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (Sundowns), Ricardo Goss (Siwelele), Sipho Chaine (Orlando Pirates).
Defenders: Khuliso Mudau (Sundowns), Thabang Matuludi (Polokwane), Khulumani Ndamane (Sundowns), Nkosinathi Sibisi (Pirates), Ime Okon (Hannover 96), Aubrey Modiba (Sundowns), Samukelo Kabini (Molde), Bradley Cross (Kaizer Chiefs), Olwethu Makhanya (Philadelphia Union), Kamogelo Sebelebele (Pirates), Mbekezeli Mbokazi (Chicago Fire).
Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena (Sundowns), Sphephelo Sithole (Tondela), Thalente Mbatha (Pirates), Jayden Adams (Sundowns).
Attackers: Lyle Foster (Burnley), Themba Zwane, Iqraam Rayners, Thapelo Maseko (all Sundowns), Oswin Appollis, Relebohile Mofokeng, Evidence Makgopa, Tshepang Moremi (all Pirates).
Bafana's road to the World Cup
Bafana Bafana's qualification for the 2026 World Cup is a massive achievement. They managed to finish 1st in Group C during the gruelling CAF (African) qualifiers, booking their ticket to their first World Cup tournament since hosting it in 2010. Only the top team from each group earned direct qualification, and Bafana Bafana held off heavyweights Nigeria, who were runners-up at AFCON, to claim a spot at the 2026 showpiece.
Team news & squads
Mexico vs South Africa Probable lineups
Manager
- J. Aguirre
Form
Head-to-Head Record
Standings
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Mexico vs South Africa todayNordVPN
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.