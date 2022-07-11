Mexico unveil Aztec-inspired home kit for World Cup 2022
Mexico is an early contender for one of the best kits for the impending World Cup 2022 in Qatar. The zig-zag design, made up of intricate lines, represents the feathered headdress of the Aztec deity Quetzalcoatl. It's also a welcome return to the traditional green home kit after the team went with a black and pink palette for last year's design.
The black collar features a signoff showing Quetzalcoatl's head to summon the team's spiritual strength on the pitch. Also featuring on the kit is the brand new team badge, alongside the new adidas 3-bar logo to cap off a fresh look.
Mexico World Cup 2022 away kit price and how to buy
The Mexico World Cup 2022 away kit is available to buy right now from adidas. Here's a look at all the items available:
Authentic Mexico World Cup 2022 Home Shirt
Get it from adidas for £110.00 / $150.00 in the US
Men's Mexico World Cup 2022 Home Shirt
Get it from adidas for £70.00 / $90.00 in the US
Women's Mexico World Cup 2022 Home Shirt
Get it from the adidas for £70.00 / $80.00 in the US
Kids Mexico World Cup 2022 Home Shirt
Get it from adidas for £50.00 / $70.00 in the US