In candid and controversial remarks, French star Kylian Mbappé suggested that his African heritage would have steered him down a different path when it came to the international aspect of his career.

Mbappé said, during “The Bridge” podcast, that he would have chosen to play for Cameroon, whilst his brother Ethan would have preferred to represent Algeria.

He explained that his decision stemmed from the fact that he grew up feeling a stronger connection to Cameroonian culture through his father, compared to the Algerian culture associated with his mother.

The Real Madrid striker added that he has recently grown closer to his Algerian family, which has helped him gain a deeper understanding of Arab culture.

He expressed a strong desire to visit Algeria for the first time in his life, strongly denying accusations that he is indifferent to his Algerian roots.

Read also:

Militão warns Real Madrid of Mallorca’s demands

Video: Enzo Fernández receives a positive message from the heart of Real Madrid



Mbappé offered clear advice to players with dual nationality, saying: “Players must choose their national team early on; the national team is not like a club. Representing your country comes from the heart, and the decision must be immediate.”

It is worth noting that Mbappé scored his 56th international goal against Brazil in a friendly match, leaving him just one goal away from equalling Olivier Giroud’s record as France’s all-time top scorer with 57 goals.

The 27-year-old striker needs just two more goals to overtake Giroud and become Les Bleus’ all-time leading goalscorer.