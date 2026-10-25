Jacket-off fury! Raging Max restrained by staff after red card chaos in six-goal thriller

Napoli head coach Massimiliano Allegri launched an enraged rant following his red card in a dramatic 3-3 draw against Roma. The Italian tactician criticized officials after Leonardo Balerdi's controversial late equalizer was allowed to stand despite Napoli's foul complaints.
Allegri sees red as Roma snatch late point in Naples
Napoli head coach Massimiliano Allegri was sent off in the dying moments of a frantic 3-3 Serie A draw against Roma at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. The Partenopei led 2-0 through Andre Frank Zambo Anguissa and Scott McTominay before Roma struck twice in five minutes via Matias Soule and Leonardo Balerdi.
McTominay scored a second from distance to restore Napoli's lead at 3-2, but Balerdi headed home a late equalizer after VAR cleared a controversial clash with Sam Beukema.
Allegri reacted furiously on the touchline after fourth official Juan Luca Sacchi alerted referee Andrea Colombo, prompting a straight red card.
Furious Allegri hits out at officials and touchline double standards
In an explosive post-match interview with DAZN Italia, Allegri denied insulting officials and vented frustration over his disciplinary treatment. "The fourth official called the referee and got me sent off, but I said absolutely nothing," Allegri stated.
"Next time I will have to sit on the bench and not move, because every time I move, I get sent off. I had to pay €80,000 in fines last season, so maybe I shouldn’t even be on the touchline from now on."
"I see others who practically run onto the pitch and nobody says anything, when I move, I’m punished," he added sarcastically.
Sarcastically addresses defensive woes and Hojlund goal drought
Addressing concerns over Napoli's leaky backline following a 4-3 midweek Champions League win over Bodo/Glimt and a 3-1 loss to Venezia, Allegri responded with biting sarcasm: "I changed my way of playing now, it is all on the attack. Since the start of the season, I even try to use four strikers if I can."
Allegri also backed striker Rasmus Hojlund, who remains goal-less in eight appearances: "He had three very favourable situations this evening... the goal will arrive eventually."
He also provided an update on defender Benoit Badiashile, who limped off with a muscular problem: "Unfortunately, he had this injury and we will evaluate it over the next 48 hours."
Suspension looms as Napoli prepare for Monza trip
Allegri confessed that post-match anger clouded his objectivity after Napoli dropped valuable points again in Serie A. "I’m still angry at the way the game ended, so I’m perhaps lacking sharpness... after 25 years of this, I can make mistakes too," Allegri admitted.
"I am in no condition right now, for the first time after 25 years, to give you any clear answers on the match. So I’m sorry, but I have to wish you a good night."
Having needed to be held back by staff during his touchline meltdown, Allegri faces a guaranteed ban for Napoli's midweek trip to Monza, which could be extended depending on the referee's match report.
A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.