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Napoli head coach Massimiliano Allegri has lavished praise on Kevin De Bruyne, labelling the veteran midfielder as "extraordinary" despite persistent rumours linking him with a move away from the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. The Belgian playmaker has been the subject of intense speculation regarding a potential switch to PSV Eindhoven during the upcoming January transfer window.

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Allegri dismisses exit talk

Allegri has moved to quieten the noise surrounding De Bruyne’s future at Napoli, following a narrow 1-0 win against Torino in Serie A. Despite reports suggesting a potential move to the Eredivisie, the Italian tactician was adamant that the midfielder remains a vital part of his project in Naples. Allegri was quick to shut down suggestions that the Belgian has his eyes on the exit door as the winter market approaches.

"There is no foot inside and one foot outside, he is an extraordinary player. Just look at tonight, he is doing well," the Napoli boss told DAZN, as quoted by TUTTOmercatoWEB. Last year he was out for four or five months with an injury, he's not a kid. He did well for the national team, but he also did well with us. Sometimes perception makes you give a different opinion, I'm very happy with him as with the others."

Tactical rest for weary De Bruynee

De Bruyne's inclusion on the bench for the clash with Torino marked the fifth time he has started as a substitute in domestic competition this season. Allegri explained that this was a tactical necessity given the dense fixture list and the player's recent involvement with the Belgian national team. The decision appears to be a calculated move to keep the playmaker fresh for crucial upcoming fixtures.

"It is not a matter of management, but that he has played many games, he played for the national team, tonight the changes will be important, he is a player of the highest technical quality, he has improved a lot in his physical condition and he came from a long period of inactivity. We are very happy with him," Allegri clarified.

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Managing the Napoli pressure cook

The narrow victory over Torino was characterized by resilience and defensive solidity, qualities that Allegri felt had been missing in recent outings. He acknowledged the atmospheric pressure in Naples but urged for calm as the team looks to climb the Serie A standings. The coach noted that the squad finally showed the necessary "positive energy" to grind out a result against a difficult opponent.

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"I think the boys have taken note of the reality of Napoli's current moment, football is made of results. Today we had one point more than Torino, in these ten games we lacked the fear of conceding a goal, that extra centimeter that gives you the possibility of bringing home victories," Allegri remarked.

Addressing fan frustration

The evening was not without its complications, as Allegri also had to defend Noa Lang following recent friction with the local supporters. While the manager acknowledged the fans' right to express their opinions, he praised Lang's contribution to the win and called for unity between the stands and the pitch as the club enters a difficult run of games.

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"I'm disappointed for Lang: last Sunday there was a misunderstanding, the fans were wonderful again tonight. There is a path of suffering to be taken, because there is a lot to recover but I am sure that all together we will succeed. The fans have the right to whistle, but the player played very well tonight," the coach concluded.