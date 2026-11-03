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Alvino Hanafi

'He is a cut above!' – Marten de Roon reveals why no coach can match Gian Piero Gasperini

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Roma midfielder Marten de Roon hailed Gian Piero Gasperini as a unique tactical genius ahead of their Champions League showdown with Manchester United. De Roon stressed that Gasperini's fast-paced, high-intensity style makes Roma a formidable opponent at Old Trafford.

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De Roon key to Gasperini's high-intensity midfield

Dutch midfielder Marten de Roon represented Roma at the pre-match press conference ahead of Tuesday's Champions League tie against Manchester United. Having worked under Gasperini for years at Atalanta before moving to Rome, De Roon remains an essential component of the coach's tactical system.

Roma enter the fixture boasting one of the most prolific attacks in Europe, having scored nine goals in their last two Serie A fixtures.

De Roon expressed confidence in Roma's ability to impose their gameplan at Old Trafford.

Midfielder hails Gasperini's unmatched tactical style

De Roon explained why other managers struggle to replicate Gasperini's distinctive brand of football. "The boss is unique. The way he coaches us tactically, he's a cut above everyone else. I rate him immensely," De Roon stated.

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"His style of football is fast-paced, focused on scoring plenty of goals and playing with immense intensity — that’s what has always made his teams so strong."

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"Roma are playing good football. In your first year in the Champions League you want to produce top performances," he added.

Growth and character evident in European campaign

Addressing Roma's progress, De Roon noted that the squad has learned from earlier European setbacks. "We showed a lack of maturity against Real Madrid but we're growing," De Roon explained.

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"The way we try to take on opponents and play is always good to watch. We always try to score goals without being too defensive."

"The main thing is being aware as a team and defending well when we need to. We're improving," the midfielder noted.

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Roma look to boss tempo at Old Trafford

De Roon and Roma aim to deliver a dominant tactical performance at the Theatre of Dreams.

The Giallorossi seek to build on their strong momentum across domestic and continental fronts.

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Kick-off in Manchester is set for Tuesday evening.

A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.

 

Football Story

Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.

 

Areas of Expertise

Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .

 

Favourite Footballing Memory

Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.

 

My All-Time XI

It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.

 