Mario Hermoso scored early and earned Player of the Match honours as AS Roma ended Paris Saint-Germain's 100 per cent Champions League start with a 2-2 draw at the Parc des Princes. Speaking afterwards, the Spanish defender explained how Gian Piero Gasperini's fearless system empowers centre-backs to attack.
Hermoso inspires fearless Roma to historic Paris point
Mario Hermoso set the tone inside five minutes as AS Roma held reigning European champions Paris Saint-Germain to a thrilling 2-2 draw in the first-ever meeting between the clubs on Wednesday night. Winning possession high up the pitch before finishing from Matias Soule's cut-back, the Spanish centre-back helped Gian Piero Gasperini's side end PSG's 100 per cent Champions League start despite goals from Illia Zabarnyi and Ousmane Dembele, with substitute Donyell Malen converting a late penalty after Vitinha's handball.
"Everyone knows what the coach does, this is his identity, his style of playing," Hermoso told Sky Sport Italia after collecting UEFA's Player of the Match award. "We defenders get the opportunity to be protagonists, so I am very happy to come to a stadium like this, and see Roma playing in this special way, with no fear. We are on the right track and must keep taking these big steps forward."
Training ground drills and Gasperini's squad rotation
Gasperini sprang a tactical surprise by leaving Malen, Paulo Dybala and Bryan Cristante on the bench from the start, yet Roma's rotated line-up matched the French giants across 90 minutes. Hermoso, who also went close to adding a second open-play goal, revealed how attacking rotations are rehearsed daily.
"With these team-mates who play in attack, we do try to make these moves in training sessions, everyone gets to have a go, and that means us defenders can bring something extra to the team, it's an added benefit," he explained. Addressing the bench impact, Hermoso added: "Everyone in this squad is important, we are set out in a way that we can all be protagonists. Dony, Paulo and Bryan had more minutes in this season, but they came on with the right mentality, and were ready to help get a good result."
Building a winning mentality against European champions
PSG only breached Roma's open-play organisation through Zabarnyi's 31st-minute corner header and Dembele's 62nd-minute spot-kick after Achraf Hakimi was fouled by Wesley. Hermoso credited Gasperini with transforming Roma's resilience in high-pressure European fixtures.
"The coach gives you confidence to believe, to have this mentality of reacting to difficult moments that we suffered not just this season, but over the years," Hermoso told Prime Video. "This is important, given the way the team came in, the way we played this match against a team that has won the last two Champions Leagues. The result is a huge achievement... It's a shame we didn't win, but a point is good."
Roma target knockout surge from 25th place
Sitting second in Serie A, Roma now turn their focus toward climbing into the Champions League play-off spots from 25th place with five points from five games.
"The most important thing is to continue to grow. We want to fight for everything – we have the mentality to do it, we have the quality too. Let's continue like this, with what the coach wants. For us, it's the right path," Hermoso concluded.
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.