Marcus Rashford set to become Man Utd's highest earner on £375,000 per week in 'salary swap' with David de Gea

- Man Utd set to swap Rashford and De Gea's wages
- Rashford to become the highest-earning player
- Could sign a new five-year deal
WHAT HAPPENED? The English international currently earns a basic salary of £200K-a-week, but the new offer from the club could make him the highest-earning member of the squad as the Red Devils are planning to swap his salary with David Gea, who makes £375,000-a-week, according to The Sun.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rashford has one more year left on his current contract after the club decided to trigger a 12-month extension option. They now want to offer him a five-year contract extension which will see the player earn an extra £8.4million-a-year over five seasons. De Gea, on the other hand, is currently out of contract, and while the club is ready to offer a new deal, they want to reduce his wages to £200K-a-week from £375,000-a-week.
AND WHAT'S MORE: Manchester United are searching for a goalkeeper and are closely linked with a move for Everton and England international Jordan Pickford, who is keen to join the Red Devils. They also remain in the race to sign Inter's Andre Onana.
IN TWO PHOTOS:
Getty Images
Getty Images
WHAT NEXT FOR MARCUS RASHFORD? Rashford will be next seen in action on Monday when England take on North Macedonia in a Euro 2024 qualifying match.