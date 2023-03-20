Marcus Rashford forced to withdraw from England squad for upcoming European qualifiers as Man Utd confirm knock

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has been forced to withdraw from the England squad after picking up a knock against Fulham on Sunday.

Rashford out of England Euro qualifiers

Picked up 'knock' vs Fulham

Substituted late on in FA Cup victory

WHAT HAPPENED? As the dust settled on a truly chaotic final 20 minutes in the FA Cup quarter-final between Manchester United and Fulham, Rashford was withdrawn by Erik ten Hag in the 83rd minute with the Red Devils then 2-1 ahead. It has since been confirmed that the 25-year-old picked up a knock in the eventual 3-1 win, and has been forced to withdraw from the England squad for their upcoming duo of games as a result.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Three Lions meet this week to kick off their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, with games against Italy and Ukraine awaiting Gareth Southgate's side. Rashford was expected to be a part of that squad following his sensational form this season that saw him earn both club and Premier League player of the month awards for February, but the 'knock' has now ensured he will remain at Carrington for the next two weeks instead.

AND WHAT'S MORE: United state on their website that Rashford will 'hopefully be available' for their away trip to Newcastle when club football returns in April, while colleagues Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw will continue with England as expected.

The 25-year-old required treatment after going down in the build-up to Fulham's opener before eventually being substituted, but it remains to be seen whether or not the injury is a serious one. However, it ensures welcome rest for one of Ten Hag's star players following a period where fatigue from fixture congestion began to rear its head at United.

WHAT NEXT FOR RASHFORD & ENGLAND? Rashford will watch on from home as England meet up for the first time since their quarter-final exit at the 2022 World Cup. Southgate is yet to comment on Rashford's withdrawal, but has already had to deal with losing Nick Pope and Mason Mount, too. The Three Lions boss could name a replacement ahead of Thursday's clash with Italy.