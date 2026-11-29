Former Manchester United and Argentina defender Marcos Rojo broke down in tears after Estudiantes suffered a 1-0 defeat to Palmeiras in Saturday's Copa Libertadores final in Montevideo. Having returned to his boyhood club seeking a second continental crown, the 2009 winner insisted his side left Uruguay with their heads held high.
Tearful Rojo reflects on Estudiantes final heartbreak
Former Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo was left in tears after Estudiantes suffered a 1-0 defeat to Brazilian giants Palmeiras in Saturday's Copa Libertadores final at the Centenario stadium in Montevideo. Ramon Sosa struck the decisive goal to deny the Argentine club a fifth continental crown and hand Palmeiras their fourth Libertadores title.
Rojo, who began his career at Estudiantes and lifted the trophy with them in 2009 before spells at Spartak Moscow, Sporting CP, Manchester United and Boca Juniors, admitted he never expected another chance to contest the showpiece in his boyhood club's colours.
'We leave sad, but with our heads held high'
Speaking emotionally after the final whistle on Telefe, the 61-cap Argentina international—a 2014 FIFA World Cup finalist and four-time trophy winner during his time at Old Trafford—expressed pride in how Estudiantes competed throughout the tournament despite failing to bring the trophy back to La Plata.
"The emotion is running high, because I didn't think I would have the opportunity to play for Estudiantes again, much less to play another Copa Libertadores final with this jersey," Rojo said. "It's a huge honour to be part of this group that had an incredible Libertadores Cup run and represented the club like no other. We leave sad for not being able to bring the Cup back to La Plata, but with our heads held high because we gave it our all until the very end."
Palmeiras make history as Muslera confirms retirement
The defeat also marked the end of the road for 40-year-old Estudiantes goalkeeper Fernando Muslera, who confirmed his retirement at the very stadium in Uruguay where he made his professional debut. "A lot of bitterness about the result, but satisfaction with how we competed up until today's match. I'm leaving very happy," Muslera told ESPN, thanking his team-mates and club president Sebastian Veron.
Meanwhile, Abel Ferreira's Palmeiras celebrated a record 11th consecutive knockout win in 2026 to draw level with Flamengo on four Libertadores titles, matching Estudiantes and River Plate in the all-time standings.
Estudiantes regroup after proud continental campaign
While Palmeiras celebrate their 13th major trophy since 2020 under Ferreira and club captain Gustavo Gomez, Rojo and Estudiantes return to Argentina empty-handed after coming within one goal of continental glory.
For Rojo, who previously won the Primera Division with Estudiantes in 2010 and returned on loan from Manchester United in 2020 before his latest spell back in La Plata, the Montevideo run still stands as a memorable chapter in his homecoming.
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.