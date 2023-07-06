Manchester United tickets: prices, package deals, membership & season ticket information

Watch the Red Devils live in action this season

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links, we may earn a commission.

A new Premier League season looms large on the horizon, and who better to catch than Manchester United?

Even in the post-Alex Ferguson wilderness years, there has always been something immovable about Man United United and their place in the modern history of English football. No matter how many great sides rise and fall over the coming decades, few may match the mystique built over the years by The Red Devils.

The arrival of Erik ten Hag may well have finally brushed off the several false dawns suffered over the past decade. The former Ajax coach will look to build on an encouraging first season that saw his side lift the Carabao Cup and qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League.

But how can you get your hands on tickets to see them? Allow GOAL to let you know just what options you have for seeing Manchester United live.

Upcoming Manchester United tickets for sale and ticket prices

With the Premier League season almost at a close, there’s only a handful of games left to catch Manchester United play at Old Trafford. Below, you can find their upcoming home fixtures and how much they’ll roughly cost.

Date Fixture Price Mon Aug 14 Wolves £36.00-£58.00 Sat Aug 25 Nottingham Forest £36.00-£58.00 Sat Sep 16 Brighton & Hove Albion £36.00-£58.00 Sat Sep 30 Crystal Palace £36.99-£58.00

Manchester United matches at Old Trafford

The most decorated club of the Premier League era and still one of the sport’s true heavyweights despite a barren decade by their standards, Manchester United are one of football’s most globally celebrated sides.

Inexorably linked with the Sir Alex Ferguson era that dominated the sport for more than two decades, and saw them take every major honour available to them, the Red Devils arguably remain the biggest team in English football.

This season, after a rough 2021-22 campaign saw them backslide under club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and interim boss Ralf Rangnick, they look to have finally found their groove again under Erik ten Hag.

With several of their players, such as Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes, back to their very best this season, can they push on to even greater success under the Dutchman’s eye over the coming weeks and months?

Where can I stay around Old Trafford?

There are several hotels for visitors to stay around Old Trafford and across the Greater Manchester area..

The interactive map below shows what is available within the immediate vicinity of the ground, although the city's public transport system will present easy options for travel if further afield.

Manchester United tickets & prices

With a variety of tickets to choose from at Old Trafford, here are the types you can get, from season tickets, to individual matchday tickets, to hospitality options.

Manchester United season tickets: benefits, pricing and availability

A Manchester United season ticket is the only guaranteed way to ensure you can be there for every home game at Old Trafford during a Premier League season. It guarantees you a reserved seat and a spot in the stands for all the action.

Prices are yet to be officially revealed for the 2023-24 season, though they have confirmed they will see a five per cent rise due to the ongoing cost of living crisis.

However, those hoping to purchase a season ticket for the first time are unlikely to be successful due to demand. Prospective buyers must sign up to the club’s waiting list, where they will be notified when a spot is available.

Manchester United matchday tickets: options, categories and prices

There are a range of categories and prices available for Manchester United matchday tickets at Old Trafford, ranging between two-figure prices for both adults and concessions. Below, you can find a breakdown of the varying prices available.

Please note that United sell their tickets through tiers rather than by stand, with each colour generally corresponding to a subsection of each side of the ground:

Tier Stand Adult Over 65 Junior Y-Adult 1 Red £58.00 £28.00 £28.00 £45.50 2 Silver £55.00 £28.00 £28.00 £43.25 3 Blue £52.00 £28.00 £28.00 £41.00 4 Green £50.00 £28.00 £28.00 £39.50 5 Orange £46.00 £27.00 £27.00 £36.50 6 Yellow £45.00 £26.50 £26.50 £35.75 7 Black £43.00 £25.50 £25.50 £34.25 8 Pink £42.00 £25.00 £25.00 £33.50 9 Purple £36.00 £22.00 £22.00 £29.00

Manchester United hospitality tickets & packages: premium experience for fans

A range of hospitality options and VIP packages await fans at Old Trafford, with plenty to choose from to make your trip a luxurious matchday experience.

Packages are available to both existing ticket holders for an upgrade and those without, allowing fans unable to snap up a regular seat to bypass secondary sites and go straight to the source for their fix.

Options start with the No.7 at Old Trafford package, which supplies seats in the Sir Bobby Charlton Stand along with a complimentary bar and grazing menu, accompanied by a glass of champagne and a Q&A with a former club player.

For those looking for something a little more sit-down, the Red Cafe provides a three-course meal alongside inclusive drinks and space in the Sir Alex Ferguson Stand, while there are pre-and-post match options to visit the venue’s museum alongside your spread.

When do Manchester United hospitality tickets go on sale?

Though it varies package-to-package, Manchester United hospitality options for Old Trafford can be browsed as early as the general on-sale for tickets to club members, or even close to the confirmation of the season’s fixture list.

You don’t have to make your plans months in advance too. Hospitality options for Manchester United can be booked at short notice if still available, allowing you to spring a last-minute surprise trip to Old Trafford for a luxury experience.

Remember however, more popular fixtures are likely to sell out their options sooner rather than later. The easiest way to ensure your place is to keep an eye on the club’s hospitality website and know what your individual options are.

For a luxury match-day experience at Old Trafford, why not step up and enjoy one of the club's hospitality options?

With a range of packages to choose from, stretching from the top-of-the-line No. 7 at Old Trafford option through offsite indulgences at nearby Lancashire County Cricket Club, there’s something for everyone among their selection.

To find the best deals on Manchester United's hospitality packages, Travelzoo offer a wide range of promotions for fans to make the most out of their match-day experience. Travelzoo source the top deals, no matter what experience you are looking for, thanks to their partnerships with over 5,000 top travel suppliers.

Special offers and discounts: promotions, group rates, and deals

There are no specific special offers or discounts for Manchester United tickets, with prices typically set at the start of the season for fixtures across domestic and European competition.

Children and young adults will pay less than full price however, which is worth remembering when it comes to making your purchase.

Manchester United Ticket Pricing and Seating

There are multiple tiers to the pricing structure at Old Trafford for Manchester United matches, and it is important to know the variety available.

Prices, as mentioned, are divided into tiers represented by colour, with Red offering the best views and Purple offering the cheapest available options. In-between, you can find a selection of prices, ranging from £36.00 through £58.00.

Below, you can see a stadium map of Old Trafford and the varied sections you can select.

Getty Images

Remember, make sure to weigh the pros and cons of both your seating preferences with your budget. Want the best view in the house? Red is where it is at. Fancy being behind the posts? Yellow and Purple will get you closest to the net.

Manchester United ticket availability and authenticity

When it comes to purchasing tickets to watch Manchester United at Old Trafford, it is important to remember there are multiple channels, though some are more efficient than others.

The easiest way to obtain tickets is from the official Manchester United website. However, second-hand tickets will be available on the resale market, and on rare occasions, you may be able to purchase them from an official vendor in-person, such as at a club shop.

Can I buy Manchester United tickets without a membership?

In order to purchase an official ticket through the club to see Manchester United play at Old Trafford, you must be a member of the club.

There are several brackets of memberships, ranging from adult options through those for juniors. Each come with additional perks and privileges depending in the membership purchased.

Fans are offered a range of benefits from priority access to tickets, to a discount in the club shop. Please note though, membership is closed for the current season, though you can apply for the 23-24 campaign.

Adult

Premium: £65

Full: £40

Lite: £35

Forwarding: £15

Junior

Junior: £20

FAQs

How can I buy Manchester United season tickets?

Right now, you cannot purchase season tickets for Manchester United’s 2023-24 campaign, due to overwhelming demand.

You can, however sign up to the club’s waiting list, which will offer you the chance to purchase a season ticket for a future campaign when they become available.

How can I buy Manchester United away tickets

You can purchase Manchester United away tickets from the club’s official website, just as you would for home matches. You will still need a Manchester United membership to do so however.

You can also explore purchasing tickets from the club website of their opponent, though you will likely need to be a member there too, making it particularly ineffective as a cost-saving measure.

How hard is it to get Manchester United football match tickets?

Due to high demand, it is not that easy to get your hands on Premier League tickets for Manchester United matches, with only a finite pool of seats available for each game.

Unsurprisingly, that can lead many fans to head to resale sites such as StubHub in their efforts to bag tickets, though even then, it is not a foregone conclusion.

The best way to get tickets for Manchester United matches is to ensure you have a membership and then plan in advance to see where you may have the best chance of obtaining a ticket.

How do I buy cheap Manchester United tickets?

The best way to buy cheap Manchester United tickets is to purchase from the club’s official website, looking for tickets in the more cost-friendly portions of Old Trafford.

Second-hand resale sites such as StubHub may also offer cheap tickets at short notice, with prices likely to be at their lowest the closer to the game you get.

Be aware however that tickets can often be inflated or sold for above the retail price depending on demand.

What is the best way to travel to Old Trafford?

The best way to travel to Old Trafford is by public transportation, with multiple stops on the Metro Link offering access or proximity to the ground.

Old Trafford station is situated within a five minute walk of the ground and offers wheelchair-user friendly access, while stops at the Imperial War Museum and Wharfside also are just a short stroll away.

Be aware that Manchester Piccadilly, the city’s main railway station and hub for travel from London, is an hour-plus walk away from the ground.

Can I book a tour for Old Trafford?

You can indeed book a tour around Old Trafford. There are several websites across the internet that offer deals and discounts on tours around the home of the Red Devils.

RedLetterDays currently offer stadium tours from £25 for one adult through £40 for one adult and one child. The tour runs most days around fixtures, and comes with access to an interactive museum, the chance to step into the dressing room and access to the players tunnel on non-matchdays.

Editors' Picks