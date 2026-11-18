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Manchester United are prepared to launch a formal legal challenge if evidence emerges that academy starlet JJ Gabriel was illegally approached by rival clubs while under contract. The Red Devils were reportedly left stunned by the 16-year-old's recent social media announcement confirming his departure from Old Trafford.

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Legal battle looms over Gabriel departure

According to sources at ESPN, the Premier League giants still hold Gabriel's registration and have not been contacted by any governing bodies regarding a potential transfer. Despite this, a verbal agreement is understood to be in place for the forward to join Real Madrid, a move facilitated by the player's possession of an EU passport.

United officials are particularly concerned about the timeline of events leading up to this exit. Internal suspicions have been raised that the player's representatives and family may have been holding discussions with other clubs as far back as last summer, while he was still expected to be part of the youth setup at Carrington.

Strained relations and welfare concerns

The relationship between the club and the player appears to have deteriorated rapidly over the last several months. Gabriel has not been seen at the club's training ground since September, when he effectively walked out on his commitments.

United staff have expressed growing concerns regarding the situation, having made several attempts to reach out to the family. However, those efforts to check on the teenager's welfare have so far proved unsuccessful, as the club has been unable to establish any direct line of communication with his inner circle during this period of absence.

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Demands made by representatives

The friction between the two parties was seemingly exacerbated by a series of significant demands made by the player's camp before the current campaign began. These stipulations were tied to his participation in the senior team and his overall status within the squad under the management of the Old Trafford hierarchy.

The requests included a guarantee that Gabriel would receive at least 20 minutes of playing time in specific first-team matches, including fixtures against Brighton, Bournemouth and Sabah FK. Additionally, his representatives pushed for him to be assigned the No.77 jersey and requested that the name 'Gabriel JR' be printed on the back of his match kit.

Gabriel announces Old Trafford exit

JJ Gabriel announced his exit from Manchester United through a social media video on Tuesday, with sources telling ESPN that the club had no prior knowledge of his decision before the announcement was made public.